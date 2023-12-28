In Pictures: Emma Raducanu hits practice courts at Auckland ahead of ASB Classic 2024 campaign

Emma Raducanu recently set foot in Auckland, New Zealand, to participate in the ASB Classic. She has already started gearing up for the tournament with an intense practice session to prep for her upcoming matches.

Raducanu has been out with an injury since April 2023. She only took part in five tournaments this season with her most recent appearance coming at the Stuttgart Open, where she was eliminated in the opening round by Jelena Ostapenko. However, the Brit underwent surgeries and is now back on track.

She is now making the most of the little time she has left before the ASB Classic kicks off on January 1 and runs until January 7. Recent pictures from an X (formerly Twitter) user show Raducanu sweating it out on the practice courts.

Emma Raducanu has received a wildcard for the WTA 250 tournament. The World No. 298 will be joined by the likes of 2023 US Open champion Coco Gauff, former Australian Open winner Caroline Wozniacki, Elina Svitolina and Amanda Anisimova, among others.

"I think patience is a really important word for Emma Raducanu" - Tim Henman

Porsche Brand Ambassador Emma Raducanu Joins Launch Evening for Porsche NOW at Battersea Power Station

Former British tennis pro Tim Henman is "excited" about his compatriot Emma Raducanu's long-awaited comeback. Henman believes that if the youngster can stay injury-free in her first few tournaments, she could gain momentum.

"Yeah, it's massively exciting to have [Emma] Raducanu coming back," Henman told Eurosport. "I think it's important that everybody around tennis who's a fan, who's excited to see Raducanu back on the court, manages their expectations."

"I think if she could stay injury free and play a whole series of tournaments without any setbacks, I think that would be fantastic because there is no doubt about her ability. I mean, she's an incredible tennis player. She's working hard to build her physical resilience so that she can be out on court, be on tour and compete," he added.

Henman then pointed out that the former US Open champion should take things slowly and be patient, considering she has a good 10 years ahead in her career.

"I think patience is a really important word for Raducanu herself, but also all the people that are excited to see her come back. She's 21 years of age," Henman said.

"She's got the next 10 years in front of her. She just needs to build that foundation so that she can get out on tour and compete and show the undeniable talents that she has," he added.