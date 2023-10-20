In Pictures: Emma Raducanu looks radiant in all-black ensemble as she attends a Porsche event in London

Emma Raducanu recently made an appearance at a Porsche launch event held at London's iconic Battersea Power Station.

The British tennis star has faced a challenging year, grappling with injuries and undergoing multiple surgeries to regain her fitness. She last competed at the 2023 Stuttgart Open, where she lost her first-round match against Jelena Ostapenko.

Raducanu, who is also a brand ambassador for Porsche, spoke about her career aspirations and her passion for motorsports. She chose a relaxed outfit, donning a Nike utility-style black jacket, complemented by black tracksuit bottoms and black-and-white trainers.

Amidst her rehabilitation, the 20-year-old is eagerly awaiting her comeback. She recently shared opened up on her recovery on social media. Raducanu shared a glimpse from her training session on Instagram, with a fan commenting that she's "back & better than eva."

"That's for sure," Emma Raducanu said in reply to the fan's comment.

Despite the challenge of watching Grand Slam tennis from the sidelines, Raducanu is resolute in her determination to make a strong return next season. She mentioned in a recent interview with BBC that she is trying to maintain her focus and not get disappointed due to lack of game time.

"Next season I'll be back. This season all the Slams were finished so it was difficult to watch them go by but I was trying to stay in my lane as much as possible and keep focused on my recovery," Emma Raducanu told BBC Sport.

"Emma Raducanu is going to come back and play some great tennis" - Leylah Fernandez reflects on the Brit's return

2023 Miami Open - Day 4: Emma Raducanu

Leylah Fernandez is looking forward to Emma Raducanu's return to the tour and is expecting her to deliver outstanding tennis. The Canadian believes that Raducanu has a point to make, which will fuel her comeback.

"I know Emma is working hard, I know she is hungry, she has something to prove, so I’m sure she’s going to come back and play some great tennis," Leylah Fernandez said (via South China Morning Post).

Fernandez also stated that Raducanu is "great for the sport" and expressed hopes of competing against her at the highest level again.

"Hopefully, we do see her because she is great for the sport. She has got something special for the WTA and for women’s tennis. Hopefully, we can both compete at the highest level once again side by side," the Canadian added.

Raducanu and Fernandez clashed in the 2021 US Open final, with Raducanu securing a commanding 6-4, 6-3 victory to capture her first Grand Slam title. While it is still unclear at which event the Brit will make her comeback, Fernandez has been comepeting regulary on the women's tour. She will be gearing up for her quarter-final clash and at the Jiangxi Open next on Friday.