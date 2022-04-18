In pictures: Petra Kvitova, Emma Raducanu and Bianca Andreescu ahead of Stuttgart Open

Eight of the world's top 10 players will be in action at the 2022 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix, scheduled to be played in Stuttgart, Germany between April 18-24.

This year's field is led by World No. 1 Iga Swiatek, who will come into the tournament on a 19-match winning streak. Petra Kvitova is the most recent champion at the tournament -- having lifted the crown in 2019 -- in the absence of last year's winner Ashleigh Barty.

Kvitova, who has already arrived in Stuttgart with many of the other top players slated to play in the tournament, was spotted hitting the practice courts at the Porsche Arena. Tournament officials shared a photograph from Kvitova's first practice session on Instagram.

"Hello @petrakvitova and hello day 2 of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix!" the post was captioned.

The tournament will also mark the return of Bianca Andreescu, who has not played in recent months due to injury concerns. The Canadian was also seen training at the facility ahead of the WTA 500 event.

Top-10 players Paula Badosa, Aryna Sabalenka, Karolina Pliskova, Ons Jabeur and Anett Kontaveit were among the others seen hitting the practice courts.

"We are ready! In the past days, many players have already arrived at the Porsche Arena and started their preparations for this year's Porsche Tennis Grand Prix. Today, the first players finally will step on the courts for their qualifying matches - who are you rooting for?" tournament officials wrote.

Emma Raducanu (L) and Ons Jabeur

Emma Raducanu will play her first WTA tour-level claycourt match in Stuttgart. The Brit shared a video message expressing her excitement, saying she was looking forward to making her debut at the tournament.

"Hi everyone, I'm very much looking forward to the Prosche Tennis Grand Prix. I've never played here, but have heard so many great things about this event. So I'm very excited to come, see you out there," Raducanu said.

Iga Swiatek, Petra Kvitova, Emma Raducanu and Maria Sakkari lead packed Stuttgart field

Iga Swiatek is the top seed at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart

Top seed Iga Swaitek will look to carry her red-hot form into the clay season -- her preferred surface. The Pole does, however, face stiff competition from a stacked field.

Petra Kvitova won the Stuttgart Open in 2019, but comes into the tournament in patchy form. She will begin her campaign against compatriot Karolina Pliskova in a blockbuster contest.

Other players including 2021 runner-up Aryna Sabalenka, Paula Badosa, Anett Kontaveit, Ons Jabeur, Maria Sakkari, Emma Raducanu and Bianca Andreescu will all be looking to make an impact in the season's first event on the red dirt.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala