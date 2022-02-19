In pictures: Emma Raducanu receives special welcome from Mariachi Band in Guadalajara

Reigning US Open champion Emma Raducanu recently received a special welcome in Guadalajara, where she will participate in a WTA 250 event next week. The young Brit was greeted by a Mariachi band on her arrival in the Mexican city. The teenager also posed with tournament personnel for pictures.

Raducanu will be making her debut in the Abierto Akron Zapopan next week and tournament organizers undoubtedly felt she deserved a special welcome. Here are a few pictures of her arriving at the international airport in Guadalajara on Friday:

Raducanu is greeted at the airport (Sourse: @WTA Guadalajara)

The British teen prodigy smiles as she poses for photos (Source: @WTA Guadalajara)

The 2021 US Open champ poses for photos outside the airport in Guadalajara (Source: @WTA Guadalajara)

Emma Raducanu looking to turn her season around in Guadalajara

Emma Raducanu has had a disappointing start to her 2022 season. The Brit was forced to withdraw from the Melbourne Summer Set after testing positive for COVID-19 in December. The Brit played her first event of the season at the Sydney International, but was dismantled 6-1, 6-0 by World No. 16 Elena Rybakina in the first round.

Raducanu then travelled to Melbourne for the Australian Open, her first Grand Slam since winning last year's US Open in historic fashion. The Brit beat former US Open champion Sloane Stephens in her opening match. However, she crashed out in the second round after losing to unseeded Montenegrin Danka Kovinic.

The 19-year-old then took some time away from tennis to recharge her batteries and regroup. The Brit will return to action in Guadalajara, where she will be keen to turn her fortunes around

Raducanu is the No. 1 seed in the tournament and will be joined by Madison Keys, Sara Sorribes Tormo and Sloane Stephens.

Edited by Arvind Sriram