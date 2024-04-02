In Pictures: Emma Raducanu shares behind-the-scenes look into her off-court life amid injury break

Emma Raducanu recently shared pictures from her off-court behind-the-scenes moments as she recuperates from a recent back injury.

The British star had an injury-troubled 2023 season due to knee and ankle injuries that required surgery. However, since her return at the ASB Classic in Auckland, she has maintained consistency during the first few months of the year, competing in 5 WTA tournaments.

Continuing her season, Raducanu was given a wild card entry into the Miami Open. However, before her first-round match against Wang Xiyu, it was announced that she would be withdrawing from the tournament due to a back injury. Following her withdrawal, her management agency told the BBC that the injury was nothing serious.

On Tuesday, the 21-year-old shared photos featuring her behind-the-scenes off-court moments. One of the images featured her painting, another showed her walking with a red Wilson racket bag, and another displayed a meal she was eating.

Emma Raducanu has competed in the Miami Open in 2022 and 2023. She was knocked out in the first round on both occasions.

Emma Raducanu reached the third round of the 2024 Indian Wells Open

Emma Raducanu at the 2024 Australian Open

Emma Raducanu last competed in the 2024 Indian Wells Open, marking her fourth appearance in the tournament since turning pro.

She kicked off her Indian Wells Open campaign by defeating Spanish player Rebeka Masarova 6-2, 6-3, in the first round in straight sets. In the second round, her opponent Dayana Yastremska retired in the first set due to a stomach problem. Raducanu then qualified to face World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka in the third round but was eliminated in straight sets.

Raducanu's best record at the Indian Wells Open came when she reached the fourth round in 2023. She defeated Danka Kovinić and Magda Linette in the first and second rounds, then defeated Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia in the third round before World No.1 Iga Swiatek knocked her out in the fourth round.

Raducanu is still aiming to win her second WTA title, and she hasn't been able to repeat her 2021 US Open success at any WTA tournament. Her victory at the 2021 US Open also means that she holds the record as the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam singles title in the Open Era.