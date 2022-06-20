In Pictures:  Emma Raducanu touches down in Wimbledon, begins practice on the grass courts of SW19

Emma Raducanu is all set to make her second appearance in the main-draw at Wimbledon despite being hampered by injury-related issues in the run-up to the prestigious Grand Slam.

Raducanu, who won the US Open last year, was welcomed to SW19 via a tweet put out on the official account of the Wimbledon Championships.

The 19-year-old who made her Grand Slam main-draw debut during Wimbledon last year made it to the fourth round before a mid-match retirement ended her campaign.

The Briton became the youngest woman from her country to reach the fourth round of Wimbledon during the Open era before experiencing breathing difficulties during her match against Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic.

Raducanu, who has been seeded tenth at SW19, had to retire during the course of her first-round match at the Nottingham Open earlier this month.

The Romanian-born Emma Raducanu won the US Open last year

The teenager was trailing 3-4 against Victorija Golubic when she was forced to concede the match after needing a medical timeout early in the contest.

Although the Canadian-born player had then expressed doubts about being fit enough in time for Wimbledon, Raducanu's fans will now be hoping that she can replicate her US Open performance at the All England Club.

Spate of mid-match retirements hamper Emma Raducanu's 2022 season

Emma Raducanu in action at the Rothesay Open Nottingham

Emma Raducanu defeated former US Open champion Sloane Stephens in the opening round but failed to progress past the second round of the Australian Open earlier this year.

The Brit was then forced to withdraw from the Monterrey Open following a leg injury that she sustained in her first round against Daria Saville.

Raducanu is aiming to be fully fit in time for Wimbledon this year

After a disappointing showing at Indian Wells and Miami where she failed to get past the third and second rounds respectively, Raducanu made her WTA debut on clay, losing to World No. 1 Iga Swiatek in the quarterfinals of the Stuttgart Open.

She had another mid-match retirement, this time during the first-round of the Italian Open, which she entered despite carrying a back injury.

The Brit made it to the second round at Roland Garros on her French Open debut before going down to Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

After working together for only five months, she split with her coach Torben Beltz in April this year. She hired Angelique Kerber's former coach Beltz after she parted ways with Andrew Richardson last year following a shock US Open triumph.

