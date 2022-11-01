In pictures: Eugenie Bouchard dresses up as Chucky for Halloween

Eugenie Bouchard dressed up as the iconic horror doll “Chucky” for Halloween 2022.

Ahead of the Dow Tennis Classic at the Greater Midland Tennis Center, Bouchard took part in a player roundtable conference alongside fellow competitors Ellie Coleman, Madison Brengle, and Maria Mateas, where she dressed up as Chucky.

"I'm practicing in my Chucky outfit at 1 p.m. today if anyone wants to watch," said Bouchard at the conference.

Chucky is the main antagonist of the Child's Play slasher film franchise. The character has become one of the most recognizable horror icons.

Eugenie Bouchard gave her fans a horror treat by posting the photos on her Instagram. She posed in a variety of settings, including on a tennis court with a racket in hand, in front of a vehicle with the words, “Party Time Ice Go,” and in a backyard.

She wished her fans a "Happy Halloween" along with a pumpkin emoji. Fans wished her back, with a few joking that she was too tall to be Chucky.

Bouchard is set to make her Dow Tennis Classic singles debut on Tuesday against Camila Osorio.

"I still want to play tennis for a few years" – Eugenie Bouchard

Eugenie Bouchard made her comeback to the WTA tour in August following 17 months on the sidelines due to a shoulder injury. During her time off the court, the Canadian took on the role of an analyst for Tennis Channel.

During a press conference at the Guadalajara Open, where she won her first 1000-level match in three years, Bouchard said that while the experience as an analyst helped push her out of her comfort zone, she prefers to sweat it out on the tennis court.

"I much prefer playing tennis. It was great to do some different activities off court while I was out. Honestly, being on live TV kind of helped kind of fill that need for adrenaline that I was missing while playing tennis. It replicated it a little bit," she said.

"It made me challenge myself and push myself out of my comfort zone. I'd much rather be sweating on the court. I can always do that later in life. I still want to play tennis for a few years," she added.

