In pictures: Eugenie Bouchard hits the racetrack in Florida, enjoys her weekend at the Pegasus World Cup

Former Wimbledon finalist Eugenie Bouchard took a break from tennis as the Canadian spent her weekend attending the Pegasus World Cup in Florida.

Bouchard has had an unforgettable start to the 2023 season as the former World No. 5 plied her trade at the ASB Classic in Auckland. Despite winning her first-round match in the qualifiers against Ann Li, 6-4, 6-3, the Canadian withdrew from the tournament ahead of her next round qualifying match due to food poisoning.

At the Australian Open 2023, the 28-year-old suffered an early exit as she crashed out of the Major's qualifiers by losing to Ashlyn Krueger in the first qualifier.

In a recent social media post, Eugenie Bouchard seemed to keep her poor start to the season aside and enjoyed her weekend at the racetrack in Florida. The Canadian provided her fans with glimpses of her time at the Pegasus World Cup through her Instagram post:

"Weekend at the races," Bouchard captioned her Instagram post.

How Eugenie Bouchard performed last season

Eugenie Bouchard made a comeback to professional tennis after a year and a half in 2022. She was sidelined for a long time due to a shoulder injury for which she had to go under the knife.

In her comeback tournament at the Odlum Brown VanOpen in Vancouver, she lost to Arianne Hartono of the Netherlands in the round of 32. The 28-year-old plied her trade in the qualifiers of the US Open 2022 and won the first round before losing out to fourth seed Linda Noskova, 6-2, 6-3.

Bouchard then received a wildcard to compete at the WTA 250 tournament, the Chennai Open. Having started off on a good note, she lost in the quarterfinals to Argentine Nadia Podoroska.

At the Korean Open, Bouchard once again lost in the first round, with her streak of main draw losses continuing till the Guadalajara Open. In Mexico, she beat Kayla Day in the round of 64 before bowing down to Jelena Ostapenko in the next round.

In her last two tournaments, the ASB Classic and the Australian Open 2023, Eugenie Bouchard has failed to failed to qualify for the main draw. Her current rank is 314 in singles.

In 2014, she became the first Canadian-born player representing her home country to be a finalist at any Grand Slam singles tournament, a feat she achieved by reaching the final of the 2014 Wimbledon Championships.

