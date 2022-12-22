In pictures: Felix Auger-Aliassime explores Dubai with his girlfriend, enjoys dune buggy ride before he resumes World Tennis League campaign

Felix Auger-Aliassime is making the most out of his off-season exploring Dubai with his girlfriend Nina Ghaibi.

The World No. 6 landed in Dubai as part of the World Tennis League, an exhibition tournament that commenced on December 19. He represents Team Kites in the ongoing event.

After registering a successful win over Team Eagles on the opening day, the Canadian had some time off before he returns to the court. He decided to utilize the two days effectively as he explored the city with his girlfriend and friends.

The 2022 Swiss Indoors champion took to social media to share a few pictures of his adventures in Dubai, in which he can be seen having fun with his girlfriend Ghaibi. He can also be seen riding a dune buggy and posing with a falcon on his hand.

"This is what days off in Dubai look like," he captioned his Instagram post.

His girlfriend Ghaibi also shared some pictures of the trip on her social media account.

"Desert days with my best people," she captioned her Instagram post.

Having covered Iceland and Togo in recent days, the Canadian has now traveled to three countries during the off-season.

Felix Auger-Aliassime faced Nick Kyrgios in his first match at the exhibition tournament. With spoils being shared after the first two ties between the Eagles and the Kites, it went down to the decider between the Auger-Aliassime and Kyrgios. The former sealed the first set 7-5 despite trailing by three games at the start and then used the momentum to take the second set 6-3 to seal the win and give his team a winning start in the tournament.

He will pair up with Eugenie Bouchard for his next match on December 22, as they face Elena Rybakina and Alexander Zverev in a doubles fixture.

Felix Auger-Aliassime: 2022 season review

Felix Auger-Aliassime at the 2022 ATP Finals Previews

Felix Auger-Aliassime started his 2022 campaign on a bright note by winning the ATP Cup with Canada in January. The win saw him hit a new career-high ranking of World No. 9. Over the year, he also won the Swiss Indoors, the European Open, the Firenze Open and the Rotterdam Open.

The 22-year-old reached the quarterfinals of the first Major tournament of the season, the Australian Open, where he lost in five sets to Daniil Medvedev. At the French Open, he suffered a defeat against eventual champion Rafael Nadal, going down in five sets in the fourth round.

At Wimbledon, he fell at the first hurdle, losing to American Maxime Cressy in the first round. At the US Open, he suffered a second round exit following a straight sets defeat to Jack Draper.

Felix Auger-Aliassime finished off the 2022 season on a disappointing note as he failed to qualify from the group stage at the ATP Finals. He finished the year ranked World No. 6.

