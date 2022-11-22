In pictures: Former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin celebrates her 24th birthday in Miami

Sofia Kenin, the 2020 Australian Open champion, has been in and out of action this year owing to several injuries. She appeared for the last time this season at the WTA 125K Midland tournament at the start of November.

Kenin has been making the most out of her off-season as she celebrated her 24th birthday in exquisite fashion on November 14. On Monday, the American shared on social media snaps of the great time she had with her friends and family in Miami on the occasion of her birthday.

"Had a great time celebrating my birthday last week! Thanks everyone for the birthday wishes. Cheers to 24!" she wrote in her Instagram post.

Kenin suffered five consecutive first-round defeats from January to March after reaching the quarterfinals of the Adelaide International 1. She then pulled out of tournaments from April to July due to a serious foot injury.

Since recovering from the injury, the former French Open runner-up has made the quarterfinals in Cleveland and Midland and the semifinals at an ITF $80,000 event. The performances have pushed her up to her current ranking of No. 240 after having slipped outside the top 300 mid-year.

Sofia Kenin putting in the hard yards ahead of the 2023 season

Sofia Kenin in action at the San Diego Open

While several injuries forced the 24-year-old to withdraw from major tournaments this year, she could not hit the ground running whenever she was in action.

With a lot of room for improvement for the 2020 Australian Open champion, Kenin has started her preparations in advance for the upcoming season. The American last played on November 5 at the WTA 125K Midland tournament in front of her home fans. Since then, she has put on her training shoes to get in better shape.

In a post on her Instagram on Wednesday, Kenin shared a video of her on-court practice session with her strength and conditioning coach Franco Herrero. In the video, the American can be seen working intensely on her backhand shots in particular.

"On court intervals. 2023 here we go!" Kenin captioned her Instagram post.

Having lost her last match of 2022 to compatriot Caty McNally 3-6, 6-0, 4-6, Sofia Kenin will be eager to start the new season with a bang.

