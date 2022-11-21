In pictures: Frances Tiafoe and his girlfriend attend Washington Wizards' game against Miami Heat at the Capital One Arena

Frances Tiafoe enjoyed an NBA game with his longtime partner Ayan Broomfield following a successful season on the court that culminated with him becoming the American No. 2, next only to Taylor Fritz. The pair traveled to the Capital One Arena in Washington DC to support the Washington Wizards against the Miami Heat, watching the former prevail 107-106 on the night.

The couple gave their fans a glimpse of the match on social media and appeared inseparable, partaking in fun interactions with the other basketball athletes.

Since 2015, Tiafoe has been dating his girlfriend Broomfield, who herself is a doubles champion on the ITF tour and an NCAA doubles champion. Notably, the Canadian also acted as Venus Williams' double in the critically acclaimed film 'King Richard.'

A look at Frances Tiafoe's 2022 season

Since the beginning of this season, Frances Tiafoe's performance has improved.

World No. 19 Frances Tiafoe has been on an upward trajectory since the beginning of this season. Tiafoe had success throughout the season's European Clay swing, overpowering Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, and Sebastian Korda at the Estoril Open. He made it to the Top-25 in May despite losing to Sebastián Báez in the tournament’s final.

Tiafoe, who had previously competed in the French Open six times, won his first match at Roland Garros in 2022 by defeating Benjamin Bonzi in the opening round. He was, however, defeated in four sets by David Goffin in the second round.

He made his Round of 16 debut at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships after that, losing to Goffin once again in a five-set marathon that lasted 4 hours and 36 minutes.

Following that, Tiafoe defeated Benjamin Bonzi to reach the second round of the Canadian Open before falling to Taylor Fritz. After overcoming Diego Schwartzman in the third round of the US Open, Frances Tiafoe advanced to the fourth round, where he defeated Rafael Nadal to earn his most significant career victory and advance to the quarterfinals.

He also became the first American to advance to the semifinals at Flushing Meadows since Andy Roddick reached the title match in 2006 and the first black American man since Arthur Ashe in 1972, overcoming Andrey Rublev. Unfortunately, Tiafoe fell to Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals in a grueling five-set encounter that lasted more than four hours.

Felix Auger-Aliassime upset the American with a 6-1, 6-4 victory in the quarterfinals of the Paris Masters is his final singles showdown of the year, bringing to an end a season to be proud of.

