In pictures: Frances Tiafoe and girlfriend Ayan Broomfield stun at the 2023 GQ Men of the Year party

Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend Ayan Broomfield recently shared stunning snaps from her glamorous night out with her boyfriend at the 2023 GQ Men of the Year party.

The pair attended the star-studded event at Bar Marmont, Los Angeles on November 16, to celebrate the most influential people in fashion, entertainment and sports. A few notable attendees of the event included Jacob Elordi, Kim Kardashian, Travis Scott and Tom Ford.

Broomfield, who is also known for her role as a body double for Venus Williams in the biopic King Richard, wore a black Off-White moon-print ruffled maxi dress. Tiafoe matched his girlfriend’s style with a tangerine Off-White zip detail blazer and trousers, paired with a black T-shirt, shoes and a necklace.

The couple, who have been dating since 2015, posed for the cameras on the red carpet and also shared a kiss.

"Red carpet love ❤️ @bigfoe1998 @ayan.broomfield #GQMOTY," GQ wrote on Instagram.

Broomfield later posted several photos from the night with boyfriend Frances Tiafoe on her Instagram account on Friday, November 17 with a caption:

"GQ Man of the Year @gq #GQMOTY."

A look into Frances Tiafoe's performance in the 2023 season

Frances Tiafoe at the 2023 Laver Cup

Frances Tiafoe has had a remarkable season on the ATP tour in 2023, reaching new heights in his career. The American has won two titles, reached two more finals and made several deep runs at prestigious events. These performances earned him a spot in the Top 10 of the ATP rankings for the first time.

Tiafoe started the year with a third-round appearance at the Australian Open, losing to Karen Khachanov 3-6, 4-6, 6-3, 6-7(9). He then reached the quarterfinals in Dallas and Acapulco. He also reached the semifinals in Indian Wells, losing to World No. 3 Daniil Medvedev 5-7, 6-7(4).

The American then claimed his second career title at the Houston Open, without dropping a set throughout the tournament. He defeated Tomas Martin Etcheverry in the final 7-6(1), 7-6(6).

Tiafoe continued his form on the European clay swing, reaching the third round at Roland Garros. He lost to Alexander Zverev 6-3, 6-7(3), 1-6, 6-7(5).

The 25-year-old switched gears to grass, winning his third career title at the Stuttgart Open. He defeated Jan-Lennard Struff 4-6, 7-6(1), 7-6(8) in the final. At the Wimbledon Championships, he made the third round for the fourth time, losing to Grigor Dimitrov 2-6, 3-6, 2-6.

Tiafoe then kicked off his North American hard-court swing. He reached the quarterfinals in Washington DC, losing to Daniel Evans 4-6, 5-7. At the US Open, he reached the quarterfinals for the second time, losing to compatriot Ben Shelton 2-6, 6-3, 6-7(7), 2-6.

Frances Tiafoe ended his season with a quarterfinal appearance at the Vienna Open, losing to Jannik Sinner 3-6, 4-6. He then faced an early exit at the Paris Masters, going down to Alexander Bublik with a similar scoreline 3-6, 4-6. The American finished the year ranked No. 16 in the world, with a 40-21 win-loss record and $2,588,011 in prize money.