In pictures: Garbine Muguruza and fiance Arthur Borges turn heads at San Sebastian film festival

Garbine Muguruza and her fiance Arthur Borges recently attended the closing gala of the San Sebastian Festival in Spain on Saturday, September 30.

The former World No. 1 showed off her style and elegance at the film festival, where she was invited to the premiere of 'Dance First,' a biopic of Irish playwright Samuel Beckett.

The Spaniard walked the red carpet with her fiance Borges. Muguruza wore a Dior white one-shoulder flowy dress paired with a Lady Dior micro bag embroidered with multicolor strass while Borges donned a black suit and white shirt.

Muguruza posted some photos of her night on her Instagram account on Sunday, October 1.

"San Sebastián Film Festival en @dior 🤍," Muguruza wrote on Instagram.

The 29-year-old shared some more pictures and clips from the event in her Instagram story as well.

Garbine Muguruza on Instagram

Muguruza is currently ranked No. 1041 in the world, after taking a sabbatical year from tennis in early 2023 to spend time with her family. She announced that she will return to competition in 2024, starting with the Australian Open in January.

"I’m enjoying this sabbatical, I think it’s good to stop but it’s not a definitive goodbye. I want to prepare myself to come back, when I’m ready I’ll go back to the courts. US Open, Australian Open, Olympic medal," Muguruza responded when asked about her comeback during a ceremony at Chamartin Tennis Club.

A look into Garbine Muguruza's performance in 2023 season

Garbine Muguruza at the 2023 Australian Open

Garbine Muguruza is a former World No. 1 and a two-time Grand Slam champion, who won the French Open in 2016 and the Wimbledon Championships in 2017. However, she has had a disappointing start to the 2023 season, as she has only played four matches and four tournaments and lost all of them.

Muguruza started the season at the Adelaide International 1, where she faced Bianca Andreescu in the first round. Despite winning the first set 6-0, she could not maintain her level and lost the next two sets 6-7(3),1-6.

The Spaniard then faced eighth seed Belinda Bencic in the first round at Adelaide International 2. She couldn't match Bencic's form and lost in straight sets, 3-6, 4-6.

The 29-year-old then traveled to Melbourne for the Australian Open, where she faced 26th seed Elise Mertens in the opening round and lost a close match 6-3, 6-7 (3), 1-6.

Garbine Muguruza’s latest match was against Czech qualifier Linda Noskova in Lyon. She eventually suffered a shock defeat to Noskova in straight sets, 1-6, 4-6.