In Pictures: Grigor Dimitrov turns underwear model for Lacoste's new fashion line

Aside from excelling on the tennis court, Grigor Dimitrov showed the fans another side of him but turning into a model for Lacoste as he sported their new underwear.

Grigor Dimitrov became a Lacoste ambassador in May 2023, joining stars like Venus Williams, Novak Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev, Arthur Ashe, and others in representing the colors of the crocodile.

On Thursday, the French fashion house posted a couple of pictures on Instagram featuring Grigor Dimitrov wearing the new Lacoste underwear.

“Comfort, elegance, freedom of movement. Lacoste revamps men's underwear. Embodying the new collection is an exceptional tennis champion: @grigordimitrov #LacosteUnderwear,” Lacoste captioned the image.

Grigor Dimitrov was initially a Nike ambassador and first rocked Lacoste tennis gear at the 2023 Roland Garros.

Dimitrov is currently competing at the 2024 Brisbane International along with top tennis stars like Rafael Nadal, Holger Rune, Aryna Sabalenka, Jelena Ostapenko, and others.

Dimitrov, who turned 32 in May 2023, has had quite a successful career. He reached a career-high ranking of No. 3 on the ATP rankings in 2017. During his career, he reached the semifinals of the Australian Open, Wimbledon, and the US Open.

Grigor Dimitrov is set to face Rinky Hijikata in the quarterfinal of the Brisbane International

2024 Brisbane International: Day 5

Grigor Dimitrov kicked off his 2024 season at the Brisbane International where he is set to face Australian star Rinky Hijikata in the quarterfinal of the tournament.

In the first round, Dimitrov faced off against Andy Murray, who has won the tournament before, and won the game with scores of 4-6, 7-5, 6-2. In the second round, he competed against Daniel Altmaier of Germany and defeated him in straight sets.

Hijikata and Dimitrov have never played each other on the ATP tour.

Rinky Hijikata is also coming into the quarterfinal tie in fine form. In the first round, he defeated his compatriot Thanasi Kokkinakis in straight sets, before winning against Czech's Tomas Machac in the second round.

Dimitrov is also competing in familiar territory, having won the tournament in 2017. Dimitrov started off by facing French star Nicolas Mahut in the second round and won the tie in straight sets to set up a quarterfinal tie against Dominic Thiem. He defeated Thiem with scores of 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.

Milos Raonic was Dimitrov’s opponent in the semifinal, and the latter won the game 7-6 (9-7), 6-2. In the final, Dimitrov defeated Japanese star Kei Nishikori 6-2, 2-6, 6-3 to clinch the 2017 Brisbane International.