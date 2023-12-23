In pictures: 'Grinch' Alex de Minaur and girlfriend Katie Boulter celebrate an early Christmas dinner with their family

Alex de Minaur and Katie Boulter recently celebrated an early Christmas dinner with their family. The couple enjoyed a very successful 2023 and are now enjoying the off-season with their family together.

De Minaur defeated Rafael Nadal at the United Cup and won his seventh title, and his first ATP 500 title this season, at the Mexican Open, defeating Tommy Paul.

The World No. 12 reached a Masters 1000 final at the National Bank Open this year, having never made it past the round of 16 before. He also reached a second Masters 1000 quarterfinal at the Rolex Paris Masters. The Australian rose to a career-high rank of World No. 11 and also celebrated 200 career wins.

Meanwhile, his partner, Katie Boulter, defeated three compatriots in a row to win the first WTA title of her career at the Nottingham Open. The Brit also became the No. 1 British player.

She entered the US Open main draw via her rankings for the first time in her career and reached the third round. She also reached the third round at Wimbledon this year and, with the help of these performances, the Brit entered the top 50 for the first time in her career too.

Alex de Minaur recently took to social media to upload pictures of an early Christmas dinner that the couple shared with most of their family. Both of them can be seen wearing matching Grinch sweaters in the pictures.

"Early Xmas celebration with most of the fam ❤️ Someone’s gotta be the grinch 🤷‍♂️😂," De Minaur said.

Katie Boulter commented on the post too, saying:

"I’m gonna turn you into Cindy loo"

Katie Boulter's reply to Alex de Minaur's post

The story of how Alex de Minaur and Katie Boulter became a couple

Alex de Minaur and Katie Boulter playing mixed doubles at Wimbledon 2023

The love story between Alex de Minaur and Katie Boulter began over three years ago, in Australia.

"We sort of knew each other beforehand, but we’d never had a coffee or dinner or anything like that. On the tennis tour, you see a lot of people but you don't necessarily know them," she said. In Australia, he asked Boulter out – in person. "And that was the end for me," Boulter said in a conversation with Tatler magazine.

The couple recently made their debut as a pair on the court this year when they played the mixed doubles in Wimbledon. They made it to the second round.

“I’ve been bugging her for a while to play. We said we would give it a go at least one time. It’s going to be exciting. It's going to be fun. I'm going to enjoy it. I've been prepping playing a lot of doubles this grass-court season for this mixed. She hasn't, on the other hand. She might be a little bit rusty, but I'm sure it's going to be a lot of fun,” De Minaur said after his first-round singles win.