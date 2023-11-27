In pictures: Holger Rune enjoys holiday with trip to Abu Dhabi GP, hangs out with Ferrari superstar Charles Leclerc

Holger Rune seems to be making the most of the off-season with his recent trip to Abu Dhabi. The Dane was spotted hanging out with Monacan F1 driver Charles Leclerc at the recently concluded Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Multiple tennis players were spotted at the F1 race in Abu Dhabi on Sunday (November 26). Ons Jabeur, Maria Sharapova, and Alexander Zverev were some of the stars who witnessed the action unfold at the Yas Marina Circuit.

Holger Rune, along with his mother Aneke Rune, had the opportunity to enter the Ferrari Racing Team's garage. On Sunday, the Dane expressed his delight at having spent quality time with Leclerc and his team on Instagram. Rune captioned his Instagram post:

"Holiday is going well. Thanks for a great day @charles_leclerc"

Rune also posted a selfie with his mother, both of them sporting headphones inside the Ferrari garage. He wrote on Instagram:

"@f1 Ferrari start"

Rune shares a selfie with his mother

He also thanked Leclerc in his Instagram story, writing:

"Thank you @charles_leclerc for an amazing day and an amazing race"

Holger Rune's Instagram story

Charles Leclerc finished second behind Red Bull's Max Verstappen. With his P2 finish and Sainz's DNF, the Ferrari drivers missed the chance to move to the second position in the constructors' standings. As of now, Ferrari finds themselves in third behind Red Bull Racing and Mercedes.

Meanwhile, Zverev was spotted in Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton's garage. The German was accompanied by his doubles partner Marcelo Melo.

Holger Rune reflects on his 2023 season, says he could have "done some things better"

Holger Rune at the 2023 ATP Finals

Holger Rune admitted that he should have done certain things "better" on tour in the 2023 season.

In a recent press conference, the Dane said he was proud of himself for finishing in the top eight of the ATP rankings. However, he expressed a desire to improve further by learning from this year's mistakes. Rune said via ATP Tour:

"I had a good season. When you finish in the top eight, you can be proud of yourself. I think that I could have done some things better this year — actually, a lot of things. That's how it is. It's a learning process. Next year I'm going to try to learn from this year. It's a good experience to be at this level."

The 20-year-old maintained that he will not rush things and will take proper rest before commencing next year's preparations. He added:

"There's no need to worry about anything... I'm just going to take some rest and start my pre-season."

Holger Rune concluded his 2023 season at the ATP Finals. He failed to qualify for the semi-finals at the year-end tournament after falling to Jannik Sinner in the final group-stage match. He finished the season with a win-loss percentage of 64.7%.