In pictures: Holger Rune and mother Aneke grace the cover of Danish men's lifestyle and fashion magazine

Holger Rune and his mother Aneke recently appeared on the cover of the Danish men's lifestyle and fashion magazine "Euroman" for its January issue. The magazine explores the bond between the mother-son duo, who have been inseparable on and off the court.

Rune, 20, is the second youngest player in the Top 10 of the ATP rankings. He has won four singles titles so far in his career, including the prestigious 2022 Paris Masters, and has been the quarterfinalist in three Grand Slam tournaments.

But behind Rune’s meteoric rise to fame and glory, his mother Aneke has been with him every step of the way. The Euroman magazine interviewed them for their January 2024 issue, which is dedicated to mothers and their influence on their kids.

Euroman posted on Instagram, with the caption:

"Behind every man stands a strong woman. And behind Holger Rune is his mother, Aneke Rune. She has stood there since her son was handed a racket as a toddler, and she will remain there until he becomes the world's best tennis player. We spoke to her about being a mother and manager, and with Holger Rune about having her by his side on the road to becoming the best in the world."

The cover story was posted on the magazine’s social media account on Tuesday, January 23. The cover image shows Holger sitting and looking to the camera's right while Aneke stands in the background, with her right hand resting on her son's shoulder. They both can be seen wearing casual outfits.

Aneke also shared the magazine cover on her Instagram account, along with photos of the mother-son duo strolling in the streets of Monaco, where they live and train.

"Strolling around Monaco," she wrote.

A look at Holger Rune's performance in the 2024 season so far

Holger Rune at the 2024 Australian Open

Holger Rune has had a mixed start to the 2024 season as he reached the final of the Brisbane International but faced an early exit at the 2024 Australian Open.

Rune was the top seed at the Brisbane International. He defeated Max Purcell, Alexander Shevchenko, James Duckworth, and Roman Safiullin, dropping only two sets en route to the final. The 20-year-old then met Grigor Dimitrov, who defeated him in straight sets for his ninth career title and first since 2017.

The Dane then headed to Melbourne for the first Grand Slam tournament of the year, where he was seeded eighth. He defeated Yoshihito Nishioka in a four-set thriller in the first round. In the second round, French wildcard Arthur Cazaux beat Rune 7-6(4), 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.