In pictures: Holger Rune shows off his fashion flair in a photoshoot for L’Officiel France

Danish tennis star Holger Rune recently showed off his style and charisma in a photoshoot with L’Officiel France, a leading fashion magazine.

The 20-year-old, who won his first ATP Masters 1000 title in Paris last year, posed in various outfits and locations in the French Riviera, where he trains at the Mouratoglou Academy.

The World No. 6 has been making waves on the tennis circuit with his powerful baseline game and fearless attitude. He reached the final of the Rolex Monte Carlo Masters in April, becoming the youngest player to do so since Rafael Nadal in 2006. The Dane also made the quarterfinals of the French Open and Wimbledon, where he lost to Casper Ruud and Carlos Alcaraz, respectively.

L’Officiel France shared some of the pictures from the shoot on their Instagram account on Thursday, July 27.

"NEXT BIG THING: HOLGER RUNE, We met up with Holger Rune on an overcast day in the French Riviera. Rune is the youngest player to reach the final of the Rolex Monte Carlo Masters, the unmissable ATP tournament since Nadal in 2006."

"The Dane is more accustomed to tennis courts and training than photoshoots. At twenty years old, he has been a professional since 2020. He won his first ATP Masters 1000 last year in Paris-Bercy by beating Djokovic, the Serbian legend. The very young Rune has a rather promising career ahead of him," the caption reads.

The magazine also published a detailed article about Rune’s life and career on its website.

The article also gave some background information about Rune’s family and upbringing. The Dane is coached by his father, Lars, who is a former tennis player himself. He also works with Patrick Mouratoglou, the renowned coach of Serena Williams, at his academy in France.

A look back at Holger Rune's performance in Wimbledon 2023

Holger Rune in Wimbledon 2023

Holger Rune made a stunning run to the last four of Wimbledon, where he was stopped by the world number one Carlos Alcaraz in three sets.

Rune began his journey with a smooth win over British George Loffhagen in straight sets, then defeated Spanish veteran Roberto Carballes Baena in another three-setter.

The Dane then faced a tough opponent in Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, the 31st seed who had beaten him in their previous clash at the Madrid Open. Rune got his revenge with a tough five-setter victory, reaching the fourth round of Wimbledon for the first time.

In the round of 16, Rune met former world number three Grigor Dimitrov. The 20-year-old won two tie-breaks and then broke Dimitrov’s serve in the fourth set to seal a 3-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4), 6-3 win.

Holger Rune’s performance at Wimbledon was one of the most remarkable by a young player in recent history. He won five matches, three of them against seeded players, and challenged the world number one to the brink.