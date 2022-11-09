In pictures: Iga Swiatek dazzles while being presented with year-end World No. 1 trophy

Iga Swiatek was presented with the Chris Evert WTA year-end World No. 1 trophy following the end of the individual section of the WTA Tour.

WTA's official Twitter handle posted a few images of the Pole, including one where she was posing with the trophy. The 21-year-old dazzled in a sleeveless black dress.

Here are some more pictures:

Iga Swiatek recently competed in the WTA Finals as the top seed and won her group by defeating Daria Kasatkina, Caroline Garcia and Coco Gauff. However, her journey came to an end in the semifinals with a 6-2, 2-6, 6-1 defeat to Aryna Sabalenka, who eventually lost 7-6(4), 6-4 to Garcia in the final.

Despite her defeat at the WTA Finals, Swiatek finishes the 2022 season as the World No. 1. The Pole has a mammoth 11085 points to her name which is more than the combined points tally of World No.2 Ons Jabeur (5055)and World No. 3 Jessica Pegula (4691).

Garcia's triumph in Texas takes her to fourth in the WTA rankings while Aryna Sabalenka is fifth.

"I've been waiting for that moment" - Iga Swiatek on the end of her 2022 season

Iga Swiatek after her defeat to Aryna Sabalenka in the WTA Finals

Speaking to the WTA after her defeat to Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek said that she had been waiting for her season to end. The Pole said that while she was sad to lose the match, she was happy to have an extra day off.

"I'm not gonna lie to you, I've been waiting for that moment. Because last week, basically it was pretty hard to see the finish line but still be fully motivated and ready for every match. On one hand, I'm sad that I lost, but on the other hand, I have one more day off. That's something on the bright side. This season has been so intense and I'm so proud of myself that I could play so well till the end of it. I'm happy that it's done," Swiatek said.

Swiatek stated that she wanted to spend eight days doing nothing before getting back to work.

"I want to spend eight days not thinking about anything and not doing anything. That's the first time I'm gonna have a vacation like that because usually I went to places where I could do sightseeing, and I still had an active vacation. Slowly I'm going to kind of come back to work. And then I'm sure that we're gonna start some easy practice sessions. So, yeah, a lot of time. And I'm happy about it," she said.

