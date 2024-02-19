In pictures: Jannik Sinner turns heads as he dons everything Gucci in stunning new cover shoot for Italian magazine

Jannik Sinner recently sported Gucci jewelry and attire in a photoshoot for the cover of Italian magazine, Vanity Fair Italia.

Sinner is having a great season, as he has won the Australian Open and the Rotterdam Open.

The 22-year-old has been in partnership with Gucci since July 2022. Sinner's ambassadorial role with the Italian fashion house has extended to the tennis courts on a few occasions. This began when he walked onto the Wimbledon 2022 court carrying a Gucci bag and continued into the first round of the 2023 US Open, where he faced off against Yannick Hanfmann.

On Monday, some X (formerly Twitter) users posted a couple of pictures featuring shots of Sinner from a photoshoot posing for the brand. In one picture, Sinner wore a silver chain. In another, he sported a black overcoat with a stripe of the popular Gucci red and green. In the third picture, he donned a red leather jacket and red leather gloves.

In 2023, Vogue reported that when Sinner was asked about what attracted him to the brand, he mentioned their Italian heritage and creativity.

“The Italian heritage, combined with the ability to always be creative and lead innovation in the field, made our latest collaboration so unique—it’s why I enjoy working with Gucci,” Sinner said.

Apart from Gucci, Jannik Sinner also has partnership deals with Nike, Lavazza, Head, Alfa Romeo, Rolex and others.

Jannik Sinner opens up about his attitude towards handling money

Jannik at the ABN AMRO Open

Jannik Sinner, in a recent interview with Vanity Fair Italia, opened up about his spending habits and how he handles money.

Sinner stated that before purchasing anything, he looked at the price. He gave an example that whenever he visits a restaurant and has to choose between pasta with meat sauce and another with tomato sauce, he would go for the one with tomato sauce.

“Before buying something I always look at the price, always. If I go to a restaurant and the pasta with meat sauce costs much more than the one with tomato sauce, I take the one with tomato sauce. Not because I'm stingy, but because I respect money," Sinner said.

He added that the only gift he gave himself was a car but cautioned fans not to think it's a Ferrari, Lamborghini or Maserati.

“The only gift I gave myself is the car (referring to his ABT modified Audi RS6). It's a nice car, but you don't think of a Ferrari, a Lamborghini or a Maserati," Sinner added.