In Pictures: Jelena Ostapenko turns heads in pink suit, joined by boyfriend Arturs Karasausks during 27th birthday celebrations

Jelena Ostapenko celebrated her 27th birthday on June 8 in her hometown of Riga. The Latvian recently concluded her 2024 French Open campaign after her second-round loss to Clara Tauson.

Ostapenko visited her home country of Latvia to ring in her 27th birthday and gave a sneak-peak of the celebrations.

Posting a picture of the flowery decor on Instagram, she wrote:

"It's time to celebrate my day."

Source- Jelena Ostapenko's Instagram handle

The World No. 9 also shared a picture of a bouquet she received from one of her friends.

Trending

"I have the best friends."

Ostapenko posted a picture of her pink cake, which was decorated with macarons, and wrote:

"This cake😍🎂🫶 ."

Source- Jelena Ostapenko's Instagram handle

The Latvian tennis star shared pictures with boyfriend Arturs Karasausks, who is a striker for Cyprus club Krasava ENY Ypsonas FC. The couple has been in a relationship since 2017.

Source- Jelena Ostapenko's Instagram handle

Ostapenko also shared pictures and videos of various bouquets she received on her 27th birthday.

Source- Ostapenko's Instagram handle

For the special occasion, the Latvian stunned in a bright pink suit and paired it with a pair of black heels.

Jelena Ostapenko: "I like to wear something that is colorful"

Jelena Ostapenko pictured at the 2024 Italian Open

Jelena Ostapenko has always been seen wearing colorful, bright kits while playing. She recently expressed her adoration for colorful tennis kits in an interview with Tennis Channel for an episode of Warm and Fuzzy,

"Yeah, I mean it's nice and the colors especially it's really cool and you can see it is very clear and I like to wear something that is colorful," Ostapenko said.

In the same interview, she also revealed that she was a ballroom dancer for seven years and now she practiced it like a hobby. She said that it was really difficult and required good coordination, adding that this was very useful for her in tennis.

"Yes, I was a ballroom dancer from 5 to 12 but I am still doing it as my hobby for fun. Yeah, I mean it's really really difficult, ballroom dancing, and I think you need good coordination, and it's very very useful for me," she said.

Ostapenko will begin her glass season at the Birmingham Open, with main draw matches beginning on June 17.