In pictures: Karolina Muchova stuns in Porsche photoshoot announcing her partnership with them

Karolina Muchova has added another feather to her cap by becoming the brand ambassador of Porsche Czech Republic. Muchova, who reached her first Grand Slam final at the French Open this year, announced her partnership with the luxury car brand, sharing a few pictures of herself with a Porsche Taycan on a clay court.

Muchova’s partnership with Porsche is not surprising, considering her impressive achievements on the court this year. She made history by becoming the first Czech woman to reach the final of the French Open in the Open Era (since 1968), where she lost to Iga Swiatek in three sets.

The 27-year-old also reached the semifinals of the US Open, where she fell to eventual champion Coco Gauff in straight sets, 4-6, 5-7.

Muchova announced her partnership with Porsche Czech Republic on her Instagram account on Tuesday, December 5. In the pictures, the Czech can be seen wearing a long fringe detail trench coat in black, which contrasts with the sky blue color of the Taycan.

"Performance at the limit of possibilities, electrifying moments full of adrenaline and passion for traveling. This is what defines the world of Porsche and Karolina Muchova, this year’s French Open finalist. ⚡Welcome to the Porsche family, Karolina!" the caption read.

Karolina Muchova is not the only tennis star to endorse Porsche. The German car manufacturer has a long-standing relationship with the sport, sponsoring the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix, a WTA tournament in Stuttgart, and supporting several players, such as Maria Sharapova, Emma Raducanu, Angelique Kerber, Iga Swiatek, and Julia Goerges.

A look into Karolina Muchova's performance in the 2023 season

Karolina Muchova at the 2023 US Open

Karolina Muchova's career has been plagued by injuries that have kept her from reaching her full potential. In 2023, however, the Czech star has shown the world what she is capable of, reaching her first Grand Slam final, breaking into the Top 10, and qualifying for the prestigious WTA Finals.

Muchova’s season started with a quarterfinal appearance at the ASB Classic in Auckland, losing to qualifier Rebeka Masarova in straight sets, 6-7(4), 6-7(2). She then faced a second-round exit at the Australian Open, losing to Danielle Collins in three sets, 7-6(1), 2-6, 6-7(6).

But it was at Roland Garros where Muchova truly shone, displaying her all-court skills on the red clay. She upset two Top 10 players, Maria Sakkari and Aryna Sabalenka, to advance to her maiden Grand Slam final, where she faced the World No. 1 Iga Swiatek. In a thrilling three-set battle, Muchova pushed Swiatek to the limit, but ultimately fell short, 2-6, 7-5, 4-6.

Muchova did not let the loss affect her, as she continued her impressive form on the hard courts. She reached the final of the WTA 1000 tournament in Cincinnati, where she lost to Coco Gauff in straight sets, 3-6, 4-6.

The 27-year-old then made her deepest run at the US Open, reaching the semifinals for the first time. She defeated Sorana Cirstea, Xinyu Wang, Taylor Townsend, and Magdalena Frech en route to the last four, where she faced Gauff again. The American teenager proved too strong this time as well, winning 6-4, 7-5.

Karolina Muchova’s results in the second half of the season propelled her to a career-high ranking of No. 8 and secured her a spot in the WTA Finals in Cancun, Mexico. However, she had to withdraw from the tournament due to her persistent wrist injury.