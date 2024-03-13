In pictures: Maria Sharapova dazzles in sophisticated all-black ensemble at the premiere of 'Apples Never Fall' TV show

Maria Sharapova dazzled at the premiere of Peacock's new series 'Apples Never Fall' in a stunning all-black ensemble.

The upcoming mystery drama series which is all set to debut on screens on Thursday, March 14, saw a host of stars attend the star-studded event at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on Tuesday, March 12.

Sharapova was most notably joined by Oscar-nominated actress Annette Bening, and other co-stars in the series including Sam Neill, Jake Lacy, Georgia Flood, Essie Randles and Conor Merrigan-Turner.

Ahead of the show, Sharapova and Instagram user @hairbyadir gave fans an exclusive sneak peek of the Russian five-time Grand Slam champion getting styled and glammed up for the mega-event.

Maria Sharapova gave fans a glimpse of her outfit for 'Apples Never Fall' season 1 premiere

Sharapova was later photographed on the green carpet in her stunning all-black outfit which she coupled with a matching black handbag.

"Spent Sunday evening glued to the screen watching the incredible Oscar nominee performances and today catching a glimpse of Annette Bening in her latest role for Apple Never Falls 🎥🍿," Sharapova wrote on Instagram.

Sharapova even shared a picture of her beside Annette Bening. She hailed the 65-year-old actress, who's had a career spanning more than four decades, as a 'legend.'

Maria Sharapova and American actress Annette Bening

Maria Sharapova embracing life after tennis - "I'm very happy with where I am"

Maria Sharapova at the 2023 US Open in New York City - Getty Images

Maria Sharapova is quite clearly enjoying life after tennis. The five-time Grand Slam champion said in an interview last year during the US Open:

"I'm very happy with where I am at this stage of life. I appreciate what the sport has taught me and where it's taken me."

Having been on tour for so many years, Sharapova also admitted that she's happy that she now has an outside view of the sport rather than being directly involved.

Sharapova added that she's only attended the US Open ever since her retirement, describing the energy of that place as 'really special.'

"I love it," Sharapova continued. "I love having an outsider's perspective. I love watching the new generations unfold, and the sport in general. In fact, I think the US Open is the only tennis event that I've been to in person since I retired. It's a really special one, with the energy of the crowds there."

Sharapova hung up her racket in February 2020 aged 32. She won five Grand Slam singles titles, held the No. 1 ranking in women's tennis for 21 weeks, and won an Olympic silver medal in 2012.