In pictures: Maria Sharapova gives a peek into her weekend ft. son Theodore

Maria Sharapova has been living her best life since retiring from the sport in 2020. The 36-year-old recently shared some glimpses of her relaxing weekend with her son Theodore.

Sharapova welcomed her first child, Theodore, with her fiance Alexander Gilkes, a British art dealer, in July 2022. The couple got engaged in December 2020 after dating for two years.

In the photos that Sharapova posted on Monday, November 6, she can be seen enjoying the beach, the pool, and some exercise.

In the first picture, she can be seen posing at the beach. In the second picture, she shows off her son, who is wrapped in a towel at the poolside.

"The weekend☀️🌼🤸‍♂️," Sharapova wrote on Instagram.

Sharapova is currently getting ready for Pickleball Slam 2 with John McEnroe as her partner. Sharapova and McEnroe will team up to challenge Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf.

The first Pickleball Slam was a huge hit in April this year when Agassi and Andy Roddick defeated McEnroe and Michael Chang, winning the $1 million prize money.

Agassi and McEnroe will be back for the second edition of the Pickleball Slam. They will be accompanied by tennis greats Steffi Graf and Maria Sharapova. McEnroe and Sharapova will partner against Agassi and Graf for a $1 million pot.

The second edition of the Pickleball Slam will happen on February 2024, at the Seminole Hardrock Hotel & Casino in Florida.

"I don't see it in my future" - Maria Sharapova rules out tennis comeback after becoming a mother

Maria Sharapova at the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco

Maria Sharapova does not plan to return to tennis after becoming a mother, even though many other top players have done so successfully.

Sharapova said this in a conversation with Andrea Petkovic in the most recent episode of The Rennae Stubbs Podcast, noting that she admires the way other mothers have been able to compete at the highest level, but that she is focused on her son and her family.

"I don't know how they do it, I don't see that in my future," Maria Sharapova said on being asked about a possible return to the sport.

This year, Elina Svitolina and Caroline Wozniacki both returned to the WTA Tour after giving birth, and both had success. At the 2020 US Open, three mothers - Serena Williams, Victoria Azarenka, and Tsvetana Pironkova - all reached the quarterfinals, which was a first in the Open Era.