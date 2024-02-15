Maria Sharapova recently spent some quality time with her son, walking through a picturesque rose garden. In celebration of Valentine's Day, she even struck a pose, holding a stunning bouquet of flowers, from her fiance Alexander Gilkes.

Sharapova retired from tennis in February of 2022. She won five Grand Slam titles and even achieved the World No. 1 ranking in her career.

Prior to her retirement, Sharapova revealed her engagement to British businessman Alexander Gilkes in December of 2020. The couple announced on the former World No. 1's 35th birthday that they were expecting their first child together. Their son, Theodore, was born in July of 2022.

Gilkes recently took to social media to share a series of photographs featuring Maria Sharapova with their son Theodore strolling in a picturesque rose garden. Among these images, Gilkes also shared several other pictures of an array of various flowers.

One of these pictures also captured Sharapova holding and posing with a bouquet of flowers, presumably a heartfelt gift from her fiance to celebrate Valentine's Day.

" 💘 🌹 ," Gilkes captioned his Instagram post.

Maria Sharapova opens up about her fitness routine: "I don’t train at the levels I used to but I’m quite diligent about being consistent"

Maria Sharapova at the evian x Balmain pop-up hosted at the Rosewood Montecito

In a recent feature in Vogue, Maria Sharapova discussed her fitness routine, shedding light on her approach to maintaining her physique. She disclosed that she devotes a minimum of one hour per day, five to six days a week, to her physical well-being.

Sharapova stated that her training intensity has evolved since her days on the Tour. Although she no longer trains at the same rigorous levels, the former tennis player emphasized the importance of consistently dedicating time to her fitness.

"I try to dedicate at least one hour per day, five to six days a week, to my body," she said. "I don’t train at the levels I used to, but I’m quite diligent about being consistent–even if I have only 30 minutes in a hotel room. To be honest, I like the variety that I have in my workouts now. It was much stricter while training as a professional athlete. But the consistency is what I’ve stuck to."

The five-time Grand Slam champion went on to say that maintaining a healthy diet is an important aspect of maintaining her fitness. She also talked about her fondness for sweets, which is why she strives to eat healthily 80% of the time, reserving the remaining 20% for indulgent cheat meals.

"Diligence around diet is important but also challenging, especially when on the road. 80% of the time, I try to eat clean, and then 20% of the time, I love my cheat meals. I love sweets, so it’s not always an easy ration to keep up!" Maria Sharapova said.