In Pictures: Maria Sharapova and husband enjoy a romantic getaway in Europe

The retired tennis star Maria Sharapova and her husband Alexander Gilkes are spending some quality time in the Swedish capital.

The former World No. 1 tennis player, and Gilkes, a British businessman and art collector, are having a lovely vacation in Stockholm. The couple, who got engaged in December 2020, shared some glimpses of their trip.

The couple is known for their love of art and culture, and they have visited several museums and galleries around the world. In Stockholm, they enjoyed some scenic views of the city and its waterways.

Sharapova posted a photo of herself and Gilkes exploring Stockholm on Instagram on Friday, June 16, with the caption:

“When in Stockholm.”

Gilkes also shared pictures of them with friends, exploring its waterways, watching live performances, etc.

Sharapova and Gilkes have not revealed their wedding plans yet, but they seem to be very much in love and ready for the next chapter of their lives. They are one of the most glamorous and successful couples in the sports and art worlds.

Maria Sharapova’s adventures on a road trip across France

Maria Sharapova enjoys a road trip in France

The retired tennis legend and her British partner recently enjoyed some scenic drives in the French countryside.

Maria Sharapova and her husband Alexander Gilkes are not done with their European escapade. Before visiting Stockholm, the couple was traveling through France, where they took a road trip through some charming villages.

Sharapova hung up her racquet in 2020, after a brilliant career that saw her win 35 singles titles, including five Grand Slam singles titles (two at the French Open and one each at the other three Majors).

The Russian also claimed a silver medal at the 2012 London Olympics, losing to her longtime rival Serena Williams in straight sets. She also reached the top of the rankings by becoming the World No.1 in 2005.

Since her retirement, Sharapova has been living a fulfilling and busy life. She mainly focused on raising her son Theodore, who was born in 2022 with her fiance Alexander Gilkes.

Besides her maternal duties, Sharapova has also engaged in various other activities. This includes a recent road trip to France where she discovered the small villages of Menerbes, La Coste, Gordes, and Oppede.

“Road trip through the little villages of Menerbes, La Coste, Gordes, & Oppede,” she captioned on Instagram, posting a bunch of pictures from the trip.

