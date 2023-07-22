In pictures: Maria Sharapova's scenic Greek vacation with her fiance Alexander Gilkes and son Theodore

Tennis legend Maria Sharapova has been soaking up the sun in Greece with her fiance Alexander Gilkes and her son Theodore. The former world No. 1 shared some photos and videos from her trip, showing off her stunning white dress, straw hat, and scenic views.

Sharapova, who hung up his racquets in 2020, has been keeping herself busy with various projects and ventures, including mentoring women entrepreneurs and exploring the world of cryptocurrency and NFTs.

The Russian ace posted a series of pictures from her Greek vacation on Friday, July 21, on her Instagram account.

The photos showed her sitting on a stone bench in front of a window, swimming in the sea, sightseeing, and having Greek cuisine. The last picture showed her fiance and her son relaxing on a window seat in their living room.

“A holiday during the summer?? Still feels new to me 😅 My favorite at the very end,” Sharapova wrote on Instagram.

Sharapova gave birth to Theodore on July 1, 2022, and has been sharing glimpses of her motherhood journey with her fans.

The five-time Grand Slam champion has been dating Gilkes, a British art dealer and co-founder of Paddle8, since 2018. The pair got engaged in December 2020 and have been living together in Los Angeles.

Pictures from Maria Sharapova and fiance Alexander Gilkes' romantic getaway in Stockholm

Maria Sharapova and fiancé Alexander Gilkes in the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco

Former tennis champion Maria Sharapova and her fiance Alexander Gilkes spent a delightful time in the beautiful city of Stockholm, Sweden, last month. The couple has been capturing special moments from their vacation, giving us a glimpse of their trip.

Both Sharapova and Gilkes share a deep passion for art and culture, often exploring museums and galleries across the globe. In Stockholm, they relished the city's picturesque views and its charming waterways.

Sharapova took to Instagram to share pictures of herself and Gilkes exploring Stockholm on June 16, with the caption:

“When in Stockholm.”

Maria Sharapova on Instagram

Additionally, Gilkes posted images of the couple alongside their friends as they ventured through Stockholm's waterways, attended live performances, and engaged in other exciting activities.

Maria Sharapova's fiancé on Instagram

While the couple hasn't disclosed their wedding plans yet, their affection for each other is evident, and they seem ready to embark on the next chapter of their lives together. Their presence as a glamorous and successful couple is felt in both the sports and art worlds.