In Pictures: Martina Hingis hits the tennis courts again, enjoys outing in Bahrain

Martina Hingis has graced a tennis court again as she uploaded pictures of herself enjoying her time playing and soaking in the views in Bahrain.

Hingis was one of the most revered tennis stars in women's tennis. She began her career in the 1990s and set multiple records early on. She became the youngest-ever Grand Slam champion in 1996 by winning the women's doubles Wimbledon title at the age of 15 years and nine months along with Helena Suková.

In 1997, she occupied the World No. 1 spot and became the youngest Grand Slam singles winner by bagging the Australian Open at the age of 16 years and three months. Injuries plagued her career early on but that did not stop her from leaving behind a legacy.

Martina Hingis enjoying her time in Bahrain

In her pro career spanning over two decades, Hingis won a combined total of 25 major titles. She retired in October 2017 after she achieved the World No. 1 status in women's doubles. However, she took to the tennis courts again recently in Bahrain.

In the past couple of days, Hingis has been hosting a series of tennis clinics and lessons in Bahrain as part of the LUX Tennis Star event. She is teaching the young and old how to play the sport of tennis. The Swiss star uploaded pictures of herself on the court and also posted pictures of her outing.

Martina Hingis recently attended a traditional celebration in her home country of Switzerland

Martina Hingis has been on a spree of attending social events as not too long ago, she participated in an annual spring celebration in Switzerland. Born in Košice, Czechoslovakia (now Slovakia), Hingis is of Swiss nationality. She was all smiles at an annual celebration in Zurich known as Sechselauten.

The traditional celebration dates back centuries and Hingis was in a traditional attire for it. She uploaded pictures of herself in the attire on social media and wrote:

"I enjoyed my first “6 Lütä” in Zurich, as a great traditional Celebration Guild!"

The five-time singles Grand Slam winner has not been in the limelight too much since her retirement. She has kept a low profile but updates her fans about what she is up to through her social media accounts.