In Pictures: Martina Hingis, Kim Clijsters, Agnieszka Radwanska, Julia Goerges and more reunite for the Luxembourg Ladies Tennis Masters

All-time greats Martina Hingis, Kim Clijsters, Julia Goerges and Agnieszka Radwanska have reunited for the inaugural event of the Luxembourg Ladies Tennis Masters. The other four top-ranked former players joining the athletes are Jelena Jankovic, Mandy Minella, Daniela Hantuchova and Kiki Bertens.

The tournament, which is set to take place from October 20-23 at the Coque Sporting Center, held a welcome dinner for the players on Wednesday at the Parc Hotel Alvisse in Luxembourg.

Daniela Hantuchova shared a few reunion snaps with Hingis and Radwanska from practice sessions and the dinner event.

The Slovak also shared a post thanking the tournament organizers for creating the event and was excited to make more memories with her former colleagues and rivals.

“Cant stop smiling as we are all enjoying this so much. Thank you (Luxembourg Ladies Tennis Masters) for creating this fantastic event, where we can share all these wonderful moments on and off the court once again!” she wrote.

Former World No. 4 Bertens, who gave birth to her first child, Mats, in April 2022, shared a picture of him watching her as she practiced.

Kim Clijsters receives Jana Novotna award, Martina Hingis to compete on Friday

Kim Clijsters was also awarded the Jana Novotna prize at the event, which felicitates players who have shown a special affinity for and commitment to the WTA 250 Luxembourg Open in the past. Interestingly, Clijsters is the athlete with the most titles (5 - 1999, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2005) at the tournament.

The Luxembourg Tennis Open announced in 2021 that they would no longer be organizing the WTA 250 tournament due to a fallout with the WTA. Tournament director Danielle Maas blamed the WTA's changing rules for the decision.

"We will no longer organize a WTA tournament. That’s a big change. But we no longer feel comfortable working with the WTA. The quality of the tournament as we imagine it, the family aspect and everything around it is no longer given. That’s why we made the decision to quit WTA after 25 years."

"Working together was very difficult. The rules of the WTA and their approach have changed a lot since 2019. The WTA chapter now closes. We’ll close this door, but we’ll open a new one next year,” she had said

The tournament organizers thus planned the Luxembourg Ladies Tennis Masters, which has roped in multiple-Grand Slam champions and former World No. 1s such as Martina Hingis, Kim Clijsters and Jelena Jankovic with the support of WTA.

Maas revealed to RTL that the WTA found the idea to be “very good” and “something that has never been done for WTA players.” Maas also expressed that the format was advantageous for recently retired players.

"(It is a) great way for players who have only recently retired to still participate, stay fit, and promote women's tennis," she expressed.

The tournament will be played in a knock-out format with the opening round fixtures between Mandy Minella vs Kim Clijsters and Agnieszka Radwanska vs Julia Goerges on Thursday.

Whereas Martina Hingis vs Kiki Bertens and Jelena Jankovic vs Daniela Hantuchova will compete on Friday.

