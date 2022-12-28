In pictures: Martina Hingis spends quality time with kids for Christmas as she offers training, holiday food, drinks and more 

Former tennis player Martina Hingis recently engaged in a fun session with a bunch of kids for Christmas, providing them with lessons on tennis, holiday food, drinks and more.

Hingis organized a tennis clinic as part of the festive season, as she accompanied her mother Melanie Molitor, a Swiss tennis coach, to enlighten a group of 18 kids with valuable sessions in tennis. She expressed extreme pleasure at having got the opportunity to work with her mother during the holiday.

The five-time singles Grand Slam champion took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a few pictures of the session with the kids.

"A Christmas tennis clinic! Nothing brings me more happiness than working with my mom on this holiday to offer a training for a group of 18 kids, with holiday food, drinks, and q&a. Here is to the next generation! Thank you to @tennisclub_ried for making this possible," she captioned her Instagram post.

Martina Hingis retired from professional tennis on October 28, 2017 after the WTA Finals, while ranked as No. 1 in doubles. She has since taken up coaching roles and has coached the Swiss team for the Fed Cup over the years.

"So wonderful to see the lights, festivals and animals" - Martina Hingis on enjoying her time with daughter in the run-up to Christmas

Martina Hingis at the 2019 WTA Finals

Martina Hingis also engaged in quality time with her daughter Lia ahead of Christmas.

The five-time Grand Slam champion took to Instagram to share a few pictures of her daughter as she went on to convey her delight at seeing the "lights, festivals and animals" during the festive season.

"Winter holiday weekends with my little girl! Christmas markets and Kinderzoos. So wonderful to see the lights, festivals and animals," she captioned her Instagram post.

On Christmas Eve, the 42-year-old shared another picture on Instagram in which she can be seen sharing a smile with her daughter, with both decked up in Christmas attire. She wished her followers a "beautiful time" during the holidays.

"Happy Holidays and Merry Christmas Eve! I hope you have a beautiful time with your families, friends and loved ones," she wrote in her post.

Hingis announced the birth of Lia in 2019 alongside her husband and sports physician Harald Leemann. After four years of marriage, Hingis and Leemann suggested earlier this year that they were splitting up. Since then, the former player has been raising her daughter on her own.

