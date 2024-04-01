Martina Navratilova's wife Julia Lemigova recently attended the 2024 Miami Open final match featuring Jannik Sinner and Grigor Dimitrov and offered a behind-the-scenes look at the tennis legend’s interviewing duties.

Italy’s Jannik Sinner claimed the second Masters 1000 title of his career with a dominant 6-3, 6-1 victory over Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov at the Hard Rock Stadium.

Lemigova shared a few clips and pictures on Instagram on Sunday, March 31, offering a glimpse into Navratilova's role as an interviewer for Sky Sports. In one clip, the Czech-American can be seen engaged in her duties alongside former tennis player Annabel Croft and journalist Gigi Salmon. In another, Navratilova and Croft are seen showing off their salsa moves.

The Real Housewives of Miami star shared another picture where she can be seen enjoying a drink in a lounge with her daughter Victoria and her boyfriend Devin Craven.

Martina Navratilova's wife Julia Lemigova on Instagram

Lemigova and Navratilova first met in 2000, but it wasn’t until eight years later that they began dating. They got married in December 2014 and have since been raising Lemigova’s daughters, Emma and Victoria.

Martina Navratilova shares insights on whether Jannik Sinner is the best player in the world following Miami win

Jannik Sinner at the 2024 Miami Open

After Jannik Sinner’s victory at the 2024 Miami Open, Martina Navratilova expressed her views about Jannik Sinner’s current standing in the world of tennis.

When questioned if the Italian is the top player globally, Navratilova responded positively. The 18-time Grand Slam champion pointed out that in the absence of World No. 1 Novak Djokovic from the tournament, Sinner has demonstrated exceptional steadiness and prowess on the ATP tour.

“Well, Novak Djokovic is not playing unfortunately for us. Yes, he’s [Sinner] been the most consistent and his average today is better than everybody else’s average at the moment. He’s taken it to a whole new level," Martina Navratilova said in an interview with Tennis Channel (at 0:03).

The Czech-American further noted that Sinner's current phase in his career has given him a considerable sense of tranquility and assurance on the court.

"So it gives him a lot of peace of mind because he knows he doesn’t have to play out of his socks. He does not have to redline anything to win matches, the other guys are the ones that have to redline. So that gives you a lot of confidence,” she added.