In pictures: Matteo Berrettini dazzles in new collection for luxury fashion brand BOSS

Matteo Berrettini was recently involved in a photoshoot for luxury fashion brand BOSS and a few pictures of him have been uploaded to Instagram.

The Italian posed for the latest BOSS x Berrettini collection.

Berrettini became a global brand ambassador for the German company in January and said back then that he had always been a fan of BOSS and that it was an honor for him to collaborate with the fashion brand.

“I have always been a fan of BOSS and it’s an honor to collaborate with such a powerhouse fashion brand – one that is at the top of its game when it comes to style and technical expertise," Berrettini was quoted as saying by The Fashionisto. "I’m particularly proud to have the opportunity to give back to the Italian community with each sale from our capsule collection supporting underprivileged children in Italy. I can’t wait to make a positive impact through our partnership.”

Berrettini is no stranger to the world of fashion, having appeared on the cover of Italian magazine dLui in June.

Matteo Berrettini's season so far

Matteo Berrettini has done exceptionally well after returning from injury

Matteo Berrettini has won 18 out of 24 matches so far this season, with two titles to his name. He started strongly by reaching the semifinals of the Australian Open before losing to Rafael Nadal in four sets.

Following a patchy run of form over the next couple of months, the Italian suffered a wrist injury and, as a result, missed the entirety of the claycourt season.

Berrettini returned to action during the grasscourt season and has yet to lose a match since then. The 26-year-old won the BOSS Open in Stuttgart by beating Andy Murray in the final in three sets.

He followed it up by successfully defending his title at the Queen's Club Championships. Berrettini defeated Dan Evans, Denis Kudla, Tommy Paul and Botic van de Zandschulp before triumphing 7-5, 6-4 over Filip Krajinovic in the final.

The Italian was among the contenders for the title at Wimbledon, but was forced to withdraw from the competition right before his first-round match after he contracted COVID-19.

Due to ranking points not being awarded at the grasscourt Major, Berrettini slipped to 15th in the ATP rankings. The Italian is currently on a nine-match winning streak and will be confident of a speedy return to the ATP top 10.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far