In pictures: Matteo Berrettini and girlfriend Melissa Satta enjoy romantic getaway in the Swiss Alps

Matteo Berrettini and his girlfriend Melissa Satta have taken a break from their busy schedules to spend some quality time together in the picturesque town of Zermatt, Switzerland. The couple shared some stunning photos of their 24-hour trip, showing off their love and the beauty of the Swiss Alps.

Berrettini, currently ranked No. 90 in the world, has had a tough season due to injuries and poor form. He has only played 23 matches this season with a 12-11 win-loss record.

Satta, on the other hand, is a successful TV presenter, model, and actress, who has hosted several shows and appeared in magazines such as Maxim and Sports Illustrated.

The couple decided to treat themselves to a mini-vacation in Zermatt, a car-free mountain resort located at the foot of the iconic Matterhorn. Satta and Berrettini seemed to enjoy the scenery, the snow, and each other’s company, as they posed for photos in front of the majestic mountain, the cozy chalets, and the charming streets.

Satta posted the pictures on her Instagram account on Sunday, November 12, with a caption that read:

"24h very special up in the 🗻🤍❄️"

Matteo Berrettini forced to end 2023 season due to injury, sets sights on 2024 comeback

Matteo Berrettini at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships

Matteo Berrettini has decided to end his 2023 season prematurely to recover from his injury-filled second half of the season.

Berrettini has not played since the 2023 US Open, where he hurt his ankle during his second-round match against Arthur Rinderknech. He has been recovering from the injury ever since.

The Italian announced on social media on Friday, October 27, that his doctors have advised him to skip the remaining tournaments of the season, even though he has been training hard in the past few weeks.

"Despite training at high level for a few weeks, my medical team has advised it would be a risk to compete in the final tournaments of the ATP season," Berrettini wrote on Instagram.

Matteo Berrettini said that he has to think about his long-term health and use this chance to rest and prepare for a strong comeback next season.

"It has been very difficult to accept this but I need to do what is best for next season and my long time career. I will take the opportunity to reset, re-build and start the year fully fit and healthy," he continued. "It has been an extremely tough year but I'm looking forward to a full and successful season in 2024."