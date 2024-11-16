In Pictures: Nicolas Jarry and wife Laura exchange vows 4 years after marriage; baby sons steal the spotlight at tennis-themed wedding

Nicolas Jarry and his wife, Laura Urruti, exchanged vows on Saturday (Nov 16). This comes just a few weeks after Jarry's last appearance at the tennis court during the Paris Masters.

Jerry and Urruti married each other in 2020 but seemingly didn't conduct the ceremony due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, after four years, the couple has celebrated their marriage with a grand ceremony attended by friends and family. The event had a tennis theme, and the couple was greeted by guests holding tennis rackets.

Laura Urruti took to her Instagram handle to share glimpses of the ceremony. In the pictures, Jarry can be seen wearing a classic blue suit, complemented by black shoes, while his wife wore a white dress and white heels.

Jarry's two sons, Santiago and Juan, were also present during the ceremony. Here are some of the pictures:

Nicolas Jarry comments on the growing popularity of his elder son Juan

Jarry during his match against Jannik Sinner on the fourth day of the 2024 China Open (Image via Getty Images)

ATP World No.28 Nicolas Jarry recently opened up about the growing popularity of his son, Juan, on the tennis tour. Despite being just over two years old, Juan has already become a familiar face to top players like Carlos Alcaraz.

In an interview with 'Clay' earlier this year in April, Jarry revealed that the players on the tour love to be around Juan because of his affectionate nature. He also mentioned that his son's tendency to greet everyone he meets has made him quite famous in recent times. He said:

"They love him a lot, he’s so cute. We always have him hanging around everywhere. He is very affectionate, he greets everyone. We let him explore, so several tennis players run into him all the time. He is already becoming known."

Nicolas Jarry enjoyed a successful 2024 season, highlighted by impressive runs to the finals of both the Argentina Open and the Italian Open.

