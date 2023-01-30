In pictures: Novak Djokovic dazzles with 10th Australian Open trophy in post-win photoshoot

A day after winning his tenth Australian Open title, World No. 1 Novak Djokovic dazzled in a photoshoot, with his winner's trophy glistening in the Melbourne sun.

In a near three-hour title match on Sunday (January 29), the 35-year-old beat Stefanos Tsitsipas to reign supreme at Melboune Park for a record-extending tenth time.

Djokovic made the brighter start, taking the first set with the loss of just three games. He faced sterner resistance in the second, though, saving a set point off a second serve before outlasting Tsitsipas in the ensuing tiebreak. The Greek opened the third set with a break but conceded the advantage right away. The set proceeded to another tiebreak, where Djokovic converted his third championship point to go level with Rafael Nadal on 22 Grand Slam singles titles.

On Monday, the Serb dazzled with the Norman Brooks Challenge Cup in a glorious photoshoot. Here are the pictures, as shared by journalist Sasa Ozmo:

With his 28th straight win at the Australian Open, Novak Djokovic has returned to World No. 1 after nearly eight months. He's now 12-0 on the season, having also triumphed at the Adelaide 1 International earlier this month.

Novak Djokovic says he isn't done yet after Australian Open 2023 triumph

2023 Australian Open: Men's Champion Photocall

Following his record-breaking Australian Open triumph, Novak Djokovic proclaimed that he's far from done in the sport. He said, after moving level with Nadal, that he wants to make more history in the sport and that he feels physically good to keep going for a while.

“Of course, I have professional goals and ambitions," said Djokovic. "Those are Grand Slams and being No.1 in the world. Those two probably pinnacles of the professional tennis world have always been there as goals for me. So, I do want to make more history of this sport, no doubt. I feel game-wise physically I still can sustain and maintain the top level, so as long as that's the case, why not keep going?," the Serb said.

Djokovic acknowledges that he's in a privileged position to be competing for the biggest titles in the sport and is not taking anything for granted.

“Fortunately for me at this stage of my career, because of all the achievements, it is always basically every match or every tournament there is always something on the line, particularly when the Grand Slams are played. Of course, I'm privileged to be in this position,” said the 35-year-old.

Novak Djokovic started a record-extending 374th week at World No. 1 on Monday.

