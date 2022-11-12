In pictures: Olympic gold medalist Monica Puig marries tennis player Nathan Rakitt on Puerto Rican beachfront

Monica Puig's fans were delighted after learning that the tennis star married Nathan Rakitt, with whom she got engaged last year, on Friday. The couple exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony on the north coast of Puerto Rico attended by family and friends.

A lavish and traditional Puerto Rican wedding witnessed Puig dressed in an off-the-shoulder style with a beaded bodice and fringed skirt. According to elneuvodia.com, the wedding took place in a romantic setting with light rain and a couple of rainbows, adding a romantic touch to the festive afternoon.

One hundred and forty guests were in attendance to watch the two former tennis players get hitched to the strains of soft music and biblical passages.

"Today singing at the wedding of the PR girl Monica Puig" the caption of an Instagram post read, where Puig and other guests were seen enjoying themselves at the wedding.

Francisco Luis @Coluis Hoy cantando en la boda de la jeva de PR @MonicaAce93 Hoy cantando en la boda de la jeva de PR @MonicaAce93 ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️ https://t.co/PyK5CWoGlq

Puig and Rakkit first met at a tennis clinic in Atlanta 15 years ago and shared a home there. Fans showered the newly-wed couple with their love and blessings on social media, with many congratulating the "beatutiful" bride on her marriage.

Interestingly, the priest referred to the New York Marathon, which the couple took part in together last week, to highlight the importance of supporting one another in life as well.

"You ran a marathon together, and if you can run a marathon together, you are ready for the marathon of life," the couple were told by the priest as quoted by elneuvodia.com.

Monica Puig completes New York Marathon despite grappling with injuries

Injuries forced Monika Puig to retire from tennis in May 2022

Monica Puig, who surprised the tennis fraternity by winning the gold medal at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, took part in her first marathon after hanging up her racquet earlier this year.

Despite dealing with persistent arm, shoulder, and elbow injuries, the player who ended her tennis career with a 58.5% winning percentage decided to take up the challenge of attempting to complete the prestigious New York Marathon.

Monica Puig's efforts paid off and the Puerto Rican star was able to finish the 26.2 mile race on November 6.

"Completely overwhelmed with emotion over this! Pushed my body to the absolute limit and it was MORE than worth it! First marathon in the books and already looking forward to the next!,” Monica Puig wrote on Instagram.

Since her retirement in May, Puig has been working as a sportscaster for ESPN.

Poll : Who will win the 2022 ATP finals? Rafael Nadal Novak Djokovic Daniil Medvedev Stefanos Tsitsipas 778 votes