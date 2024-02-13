In pictures: Ons Jabeur dazzles in traditional Emirati attire, poses with Saudi Arabia's first female professional tennis player Yara Alhogbani

Pictures of World No. 6 Ons Jabeur recently emerged online, where she donned traditional Emirati attire and posed with Yara Alhogbani, the first Saudi Arabian woman to be on the WTA tour.

This is the second month of her 2024 season and so far, Ons Jabeur has competed in two tournaments: the Australian Open and the Abu Dhabi Open. She is set to compete in her third, the Qatar Total Energies Open. On the other hand, the Abu Dhabi Open was Yara Alhogbani’s first WTA tournament since turning pro in 2019. However, she lost against Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo in the first qualifying round.

On Monday, a couple of pictures of Jabeur and Alhogbani surfaced on the internet. Some of the pictures posted on X (formerly Twitter) featured Jabeur posing for the camera, all smiles as she donned traditional Emirati attire with gold embroidery and held a brown Wilson racket. In some of the pictures on Instagram, the duo struck a pose backing each other, and a couple of other pictures featured Alhogbani posing with the racket and using parts of it to cover her face.

Ons Jabeur is the first African and Arab woman to compete in a major final (which she has done thrice) and also the highest-ever ranked African or Arab on both the WTA and the ATP. The Tunisian has also won 5 titles on the WTA.

At 19, Alhogbani may just be following in the footsteps of Jabeur. In 2022, she became the first Saudi Arabian woman to win a professional tennis event which was the J5 Isa Town tournament in Bahrain.

Ons Jabeur will face off against LesiaTsurenko in the second round of the Qatar Total Energies Open

The 2024 Qatar Total Energies Open will feature stars such as world No.1 and two-time defending champion Iga Swiatek, world No.3 Coco Gauff, world No.5 Elena Rybakina, Australian Open finalist Qinwen Zheng, and many others.

Jabeur has had a challenging start to the season, exiting the Australian Open in the second round with a loss to Mirra Andreeva. She also faced a quarter-final defeat at the Abu Dhabi Open, losing to Beatriz Haddad Maia.

Ons Jabeur's opponent, Lesia Tsurenko, secured a straight-set victory in her first-round match against Zeynep Sonmez. The Ukrainian has participated in three tournaments thus far. She experienced a round of 16 exit at the ASB Classic in Auckland, reached the third round at the Australian Open where she lost to eventual champion Aryna Sabalenka, and didn't go past the first round at the Abu Dhabi Open.