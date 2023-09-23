In Pictures: Paula Badosa visits boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas' home city Athens while on hiatus from tennis

Paula Badosa is making the most of her time away from the tennis court and traveled to the home city of her boyfriend Greek sensation, Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Badosa and Tsitsipas have become the power couple in the tennis world and have been open about their relationship. The couple went public in May 2023 and routinely share photographs of their time together on vacations and tennis tournaments on their joint Instagram account, 'tsitsidosa.'

Paula Badosa recently visited Stefanos Tsitsipas' hometown, Athens, Greece, and posted a carousel of images of her time there on her personal Instagram account, alongside a famous quote attributed to Plato, the ancient Greek philosopher.

"In Athens to love and to be loved is held to be a very honourable thing - Plato," the caption read.

The post was shared in collaboration with another Instagram account, Stiopkyn, which has been pegged as an anonymous account of Tsitsipas, hinting that the couple is touring the place together.

Badosa and Tsitsipas were most recently spotted in New York, where the latter competed for his first Grand Slam title. The World No. 5's campaign at Flushing Meadows ended in the second round at the hands of Swiss qualifier Dominic Stricker.

Meanwhile, the Spaniard did not play in the US Open due to a spinal stress fracture she suffered in May 2023.

"Having Paula Badosa in my life has changed my approach to tennis" - Stefanos Tsitsipas

Stefanos Tsitsipas pictured at US Open

Stefanos Tsitsipas has frequently remarked about Paula Badosa's enormous influence on both his personal and professional goals.

The 25-year-old recently reiterated in an interview with the Greek publication Kathimerini that Badosa has changed the way he sees his future in tennis.

"Having (Paula Badosa) in my life helps me a lot. It has changed my approach to the sport (tennis) in a way I never would have expected," Tsitsipas said.

He claimed that his addiction to becoming the World No.1 tennis player, which used to be his aim during his early years, has deprived him of achieving other goals in his life.

While the Greek still thinks about these things frequently, he is attempting to balance his personal and professional lives with his girlfriend at the center of it all.

"I certainly think about it a lot, but the top isn’t everything. I was addicted to this target when I was younger and this deprived me of something. The key is finding a balance between your private life, building something with someone, and moving ahead in your career with that person’s help," Tsitsipas said.