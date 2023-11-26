In pictures: Pregnant Belinda Bencic's Maldives getaway with boyfriend Martin Hromkovic

Belinda Bencic is expecting her first child with her boyfriend and fitness coach Martin Hromkovic. The couple recently took a break from their busy schedules and jetted off to the Maldives, where they spent some quality time together in the tropical paradise.

Bencic and Hromkovic shared a few pictures from their trip, giving their fans a glimpse of their romantic getaway.

Bencic made her latest appearance at the 2023 San Diego Open in September, where she faced an early exit against qualifier Aliaksandra Sasnovich in three sets, 3-6, 6-3, 2-6. She announced her pregnancy after two months in an Instagram post on November 3.

"Expecting our little miracle soon! We can’t wait to meet you," Bencic wrote on Instagram.

The couple decided to treat themselves to a relaxing vacation in the Maldives, a nation of islands in the Indian Ocean known for its pristine beaches, coral reefs, and luxury resorts.

Bencic and Hromkovic shared their Maldives experience on their Instagram stories, where they posted pictures of themselves taking a stroll on the beach, watching the sunset, and enjoying the scenery. She also shared a funny picture of her boyfriend's failed backflip attempt at the pool.

"Love, take a picture of my backward salto," Bencic captioned one of her Instagram stories.

Hromkovic also posted a few pictures of sunbathing with Bencic, hydrofoil surfing, and enjoying wine at a cozy dinner.

"My daily view," Hromkovic captioned one of his Instagram stories.

A look into Belinda Bencic's 2023 season highlights

Belinda Bencic kicked off her 2023 season with a bang, capturing the title at the Adelaide International 2. She cruised past Daria Kasatkina in the final in straight sets, 6-0, 6-2.

Bencic carried her momentum into the Australian Open, where she dispatched Viktoriya Tomova, Claire Liu, and Camila Giorgi in straight sets to reach the fourth round. However, her impressive run was halted by eventual champion Aryna Sabalenka, who defeated Bencic in straight sets, 5-7, 2-6.

Undeterred, Bencic bounced back at the Abu Dhabi Open, where she overcame Liudmila Samsonova in the final to claim her second title of the season. Despite disappointing performances at the Indian Wells and Miami Open, Bencic managed to secure a runner-up finish at the Charleston Open.

Bencic's campaign ended abruptly in the first round at the French Open, falling to Elina Avanesyan. However, she demonstrated her resilience at the Wimbledon Championships, where she ousted Katie Swa, Danielle Collins, and Magda Linette in the early rounds. Nevertheless, her campaign was cut short in the fourth round by Iga Swiatek, who prevailed in three sets, 7-6(4), 6-7(2), 3-6.

Belinda Bencic's US Open campaign concluded in the fourth round, with Sorana Cirstea bringing her run to an end after a 3-6, 3-6 victory over the former. The Swiss is now all set to lead Switzerland in the upcoming Billie Jean King Cup Finals.