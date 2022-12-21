In Pictures: Rafael Nadal attends singer Aitana's concert in Madrid

Rafael Nadal, who had an incredible 2022 season, is bidding farewell to the year in style. The Spaniard was at the Wizink Center in Madrid recently to attend a concert by Aitana Ocana Morales.

The 36-year-old posted images of him attending Aitana's concert, which is a part of the artist's "11 Reasons Tour", on social media. He thanked the 23-year-old artist for her invitation and stated that he had a good time at the event.

"Thank you so much Aitana for the invitation yesterday. A great time was had by all. Concert!!! Total Crack!!!" he captioned his Instagram post.

Spanish model Ester Expósito, Colombian singer Sebastian Yatra, and writer Nuria Roca were some of the other celebrities who were part of the glittering show that took place in Madrid.

Aitana, who was in the news following her recent breakup with Spanish actor Miguel Bernardeau, shed tears during the concert, even as she shared the stage with fellow musicians David Bisbal, Lola Índigo and Pablo Lopez.

The mutual admiration that Nadal and Aitana share goes back a few years. The Mallorcan had previously invited the singer to witness his match against Diego Schwartzman at the 2018 Mutua Madrid Open.

paula 🐍 @agbxstylinson Aitana y Olga en el Mutua Madrid Open Aitana y Olga en el Mutua Madrid Open 😂 https://t.co/tYMJ0xp6Oa

Rafael Nadal wins AS Athlete of the Year Award for sixth time

Rafael Nadal added yet another feather to his cap by winning the AS Athlete of the Year award for the sixth time.

Despite being hampered by pain and injury, Rafael Nadal ended the 2022 season as World No. 2 after steering clear of his rivals in the Grand Slam race thus bagging the AS Athlete of the Year Award for a record sixth time.

After beginning the year on a high by winning the Australian Open title, the Spaniard embarked on a remarkable 20-match winning streak before losing to Taylor Fritz in the final of the Indian Wells Open.

Battling excruciating pain at the 2022 French Open, he stunned the tennis world by registering a title win in Paris. A 22nd Grand Slam title, which he achieved by emerging triumphant at Roland Garros for a record-extending 14th time, enabled him to race ahead of arch-rival Novak Djokovic.

After a stupendous win against Taylor Fritz in the Wimbledon quarterfinals, an abdominal muscle injury forced him to withdraw from the tournament ahead of his semifinal clash against Nick Kyrgios.

While an inspired Frances Tiafoe ended Nadal's US Open run in the Round of 16, the former World No. 1 mustered up enough ranking points to end the year as the second highest-ranked male tennis player behind compatriot Carlos Alcaraz.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis

Poll : 0 votes