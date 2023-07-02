In pictures: Rafael Nadal kicks off 11th edition of Le Mans Classic, Chelsea great Didier Drogba accompanies the Spaniard

Rafael Nadal traveled to France to kick off the 11th edition of the Le Mans Classic on Saturday. Former Ivory Coast and Chelsea footballer Didier Drogba also made an appearance at the event.

The Circuit de la Sarthe at Le Mans, France, hosts the biennial Le Mans Classic, a race for vintage sports cars from various eras. Professional drivers from all around the world compete in the event in their classic vehicles, emulating the atmosphere of the original races. The rare and expensive cars can be seen in action by spectators.

Nadal had previously kicked off the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2018. On Saturday, the tennis great waved the tricolor flag, kicking off the start of the iconic event. Prior to the actual race, Nadal and Drogba took part in the "Little Big Mans," a race for young kids.

The duo even clicked pictures with a couple of kids sitting in a car. Having been sidelined since January, 22-time Grand Slam champion Nadal was welcomed with thunderous applause by the crowd at Le Mans.

"Thank you everyone !!!!Incredible feeling to receive this applause in Le Mans!," the veteran wrote on Instagram.

What does Rafael Nadal do these days?

Rafael Nadal is yet to fully recover from the injury he suffered at the 2023 Australian Open. Earlier in May, the Spaniard revealed that the next season would be his last on the tour.

However, over the past few weeks, the former World No. 1 has been involved in a lot of off-court activities. Last week, the Spaniard attended compatriot Feliciano Lopez's first-round match at the Mallorca Championships. It was Lopez's farewell tournament. Nadal was accompanied by his wife Maria Perello, Carlos Moya, and Marc Lopez.

The 14-time French Open winner also had a lively moment at his academy as he unveiled another statue of his. Earlier this month, the Spaniard also took part in 'The Battle of Stars’ golf event.

Besides Nadal, some of the big names of the sporting world also competed in the charity event. Pep Guardiola, Gabriel Batistuta, Alvaro Morata, Miguel Angel Nadal, and Aritz Aduriz were some of the names who took part in the event.

