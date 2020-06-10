In pictures: Rafael Nadal is living it up in his stunning new luxury yacht

Rafael Nadal has a great love for luxury yachts and his new acquisition was debuted this weekend.

The boat comes with jaw-dropping features and can put any five-star hotel to shame.

19-time Grand Slam winner Rafael Nadal is the epitome of hard work and focus on the court. The GOAT contender's game demands more physical work than that of most and, win or lose, Rafael Nadal always gets full marks for dedication.

But that doesn't mean the King of Clay doesn't know how to put his feet up off the court. Rafael Nadal bought a customized 80 Sunreef Power catamaran for £4.5 million to replace his previous boat (that he sold for about £2 million pounds), and the new vehicle is the embodiment of luxury.

Credit: Sunreef Yachts

The World No. 2 reportedly debuted the premium vessel with his wife Xisca Perello over the weekend. The record 12-time French Open winner would normally have been sweating it out in Paris at this time, but with the claycourt Major being postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he is living it up on his boat.

Credit: Sunreef Yachts

For the uninitiated, a catamaran is a geometry-stabilized craft that can range from a variety of sizes and utilities. Needless to say, Rafael Nadal has gone for a luxury yacht that is decidedly top of the line.

Rafael Nadal's boat has some jaw-dropping features

Rafael Nadal loves sailing

Rafael Nadal has made $121 million in just career prize money, so you would expect his luxury yacht to be, well luxurious. But wait till you hear of the amenities it boats of, er, boasts of.

Credit: Sunreef Yachts

The Great White, which is what Rafael Nadal is purportedly calling it, has a waterfall-fed a spa pool, a jet-ski garage and an on-deck bar.

Credit: Sunreef Yachts

The boat is 24 meters in length, has a capacity for a dozen guests, 1200 horsepower engines, two tanks with 8000 litres of diesel and a whole lot of class.

Credit: Sunreef Yachts

The boat is centrally air-conditioned (of course!) and has WiFi everywhere through satellite connection. The yacht has an en-suite bathroom with a shower, a spacious closet and a desk.

Credit: Sunreef Yachts

Most importantly, the yacht is built for comfort and relaxation, with outside decks full of luxury bed and sofas, reclining on which you can catch the sunset.

Credit: Sunreef Yachts

Even the cabins have a beautiful view of the sea outside. And the dining room area has to be seen to be believed.

Credit: Sunreef Yachts

The bathrooms are also equipped with all facilities that could put many five star hotels to shame.

Credit: Sunreef Yachts

Rafael Nadal was born in the Balearic Islands and has always had a special attraction for the oceans. That is perhaps the reason why he keeps investing in luxury yachts all the time.

Nadal married his long-term girlfriend Perello in October last year. He won two Grand Slams in 2019 as well, proving that he is still very much in the race to claim the record for winning the most Slams by a men's player.

The Spaniard is just one short of the record of 20 held by Swiss rival Roger Federer.

