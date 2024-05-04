In Pictures: Rafael Nadal relishes first practice session at Italian Open 2024 as possible final campaign in Rome beckons

Former World No. 1 Rafael Nadal has entered the Foro Italico Sports Complex in Rome ahead of the 2024 Italian Open next week (May 10-19).

Nadal was last seen competing in the Madrid Open, where he reached the fourth round. Despite a spirited effort against Jiri Lehecka, he fell 7-5, 6-4 to the Czech player in just over two hours.

The Spaniard has now turned his attention to the Italian Open, a tournament part of the Masters 1000 series on the ATP tour. He was recently spotted during a training session at the event ripping his trademark groundstrokes from the baseline, alongside his team members.

The social media handle of the Italian Open posted fresh pictures of Nadal during a practice session:

Nadal has been cautious about his scheduling on the main tour this year. He will be making his fourth tournament appearance of the season at the tournament in the Italian capital.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion has chalked up six wins from nine matches so far, including a quarterfinal appearance in the Brisbane International. He also reached the second round of the Barcelona Open, where he lost to Alex De Minaur in straight sets.

The 37-year-old was relieved to gain some valuable game time under his belt in the last few weeks. He reflected on his performance in the Madrid Open and felt optimistic about his form in the future.

"I was able to play four matches, a couple of tough matches," Nadal told the media. "So very positive, winning three matches, playing four matches at the high level of tennis. I enjoyed a lot playing at home. I leave here with very positive energy."

Meanwhile, the Italian Open was pleased to welcome Nadal to the venue.

"Welcome back, Rafa," the Italian Open's X handle posted.

Rafael Nadal on making his 19th appearance at the Italian Open: "That’s another very special tournament in my career"

Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal will make his 19th appearance at the Italian Open in Rome next week.

Nadal has an outstanding record at the event, chalking up 69 wins from 77 matches, including 10 title-winning runs in the last two decades. No other player in men's tennis has won the Italian Open more than Nadal. He captured titles in 2005, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2018, 2019, and 2021.

Reflecting on his success in the past, the Spaniard spoke about the significance of the event in his career and how he enjoyed competing in Rome over the past two decades.

"That’s another very special tournament in my career," Nadal told the media. "I dreamed to play all these tournaments that I had success one more time. I missed Monte Carlo unfortunately, that is one of the most special for me, but Rome is one of these ones that I enjoyed a lot playing there."

"I want to play well there (in Rome). I want to be competitive. I want to give myself a chance to play good tennis, and I’m gonna keep working hard to try to make that happen," he added.

