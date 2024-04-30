In Pictures: Rafael Nadal's baby son makes late appearance, steals the limelight in Spaniard's Madrid Open 3R win

Rafael Nadal's 18-month old son made a late appearance during the Spaniard's third round match in the Madrid Open.

Nadal is making his third appearance of the 2024 season in Madrid and is through to the fourth-round after a 6-1, 6-7(5), 6-3 win over Pedro Cachin in three hours and six minutes.

While the Spaniard's wife Maria Francisca Perello was in attendance from the start, she was later joined by their baby son Rafael Nadal Jr courtside during the third round. The toddler was spotted in a knitted grey outfit curiously looking on his father on the clay courts.

Rafael Nadal's son makes a late appearance in the Madrid Open

Nadal tied the knot with his long-time partner Francisca Perello in October 2019 at a castle in Mallorca. The couple welcomed their first child three years later, a baby boy, on October 7, 2022.

Here are some more pictures of their son at the 2024 Madrid Open.

Rafael Nadal's wife and son during his match in the Madrid Open

The 22-time Grand Slam champion spoke about his new journey as a father in an interview with Tennis Channel. The Spaniard wished to continue his career further and create fond memories for his son in the future.

"Have a son and come back home and see him and be a father is a completely different thing. The feeling is completely different to anything else, just have the chance to see him watching me play," Nadal said.

"I would love to play a little bit longer and give him [Rafa Jr.] a memory of myself playing tennis. That’s what will be the ideal thing for me and for my wife and family. But I can’t, probably I will not be able to make that happen," he added.

Rafael Nadal on his son pursuing tennis

Rafael Nadal in action at the Madrid Open

In an interview with Spanish television channel La Sexta, Nadal said that he would prefer his son to pursue another sport than tennis. However, he also said that he would support Rafa Jr. if he decided to play tennis.

"I would prefer that [my son] practice another sport. It pains me to say it with everything that tennis has given me... If he wants to play tennis, I will support him. But if he plays another sport, better," Nadal said, as quoted by Marca.

Following his win over Pedro Cachin, Nadal will next take on 30th seed Jiri Lehecka in the fourth round of the Madrid Open. The two will lock horns for the very first time.

Whoever wins the match, will be up against either Daniil Medvedev or Alexander Bublik in the Madrid Open quarterfinals.

