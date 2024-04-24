Rafael Nadal's sister Maribel recently shared a few glimpses from her time at the 2024 Laureus World Sports Awards held on Monday, April 22, in Madrid, Spain.

The Lauereus World Sports Awards have been honoring athletes, teams, and organizations from all kinds of sports across the globe every year since 2000. On Monday, it felicitated the Fundacion Rafa Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Jude Bellingham, and others in varied categories.

The Spaniard's foundation was conferred the Laureus Sport for Good Award for its effort to encourage children into sports in Spain and India. His wife Maria Francisca Perello, also the foundation's director, received the trophy on stage and expressed gratitude for the acknowledgment, saying:

“It is such an amazing honour to pick up this Award in recognition of work being done at Fundacion Rafa Nadal. It is testament to the combined efforts of our committed team – both in Spain and India – who have helped bring meaningful change to young people’s lives."

The tennis couple had Maribel cheering and recording them on the camera while they received the award on the stage. Maribel later posted the video clip on her Instagram in a carousel also showcasing her dazzling black outfit for the Monday award ceremony.

In other photographs of the carousel, Maribel could be seen posing with his brother, Maria, Jude Bellingham, and her compatriot Ona Carbonell, who is a 23-time swimming world champion.

Jude Bellingham notably received the Laureus Award for Breakthrough of the Year. He outdid reigning US Open champion Coco Gauff among the other nominees to clinch it.

Maribel reacts to Rafael Nadal training ahead of Madrid Open 2024

Mutua Madrid Open - Day One

Maribel recently reacted to Rafael Nadal training on the red dirt ahead of the 2024 Madrid Open. He is set to start his campaign in the capital on Thursday, April 25, against the USA's Darwin Blanch.

Nadal holds the record of winning the Masters 1000 event a record five times. He triumphed there for the first time in 2005 by defeating Ivan Ljubicic and went on to secure the title four more times in 2010, 2013, 2014, and 2017.

The Spaniard's sister recently posted a picture on her Instagram story in which Nadal could be seen preparing to serve during a practice session. She tagged him and dropped a fire emoji in the caption.

A screenshot of Maribel's Instagram story.

The upcoming campaign is likely to be the 22-time Grand Slam champion's last in Madrid as he nears his retirement.

