In Pictures: Rafael Nadal's sister Maribel's American adventure continues at Grand Canyon days after turning 35

Rafael Nadal's sister Maribel and her friends were recently spotted cruising through skies around the Grand Canyon, giving fans a sneak peek of their outing.

Maribel celebrated her 35th birthday a couple of days ago on March 3, the same day as her brother's much-anticipated Netflix Slam contest against compatriot Carlos Alcaraz. Maribel celebrated her special day at the Venetian - Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas alongside a large group of friends.

Maribel was then in attendance for Nadal's blockbuster encounter, taking to her social media to share glimpses from the event.

Continuing her American adventure, Maribel took to Instagram on Tuesday, March 5, to share glimpses of her outing to the Grand Canyon, in the Colorado River, Arizona, United States.

Accompanied by a group of friends, Maribel took helicopter and boat tours around the famous steep-sided canyon.

Maribel Nadal gave fans glimpses of her outing to the Grand Canyon via social media.

She also shared an adorable group photo with her friends inside the helicopter, captioning it: "The Team!"

Maribel is Nadal's only sibling. She was born on March 3, 1991, and grew up in Spain. She pursued a degree in sports management and currently works in the marketing department of the Rafa Nadal Academy. Maribel is also a feature in Nadal's players box every once in a while.

Rafael Nadal presented incredibly tricky draw at 2024 Indian Wells

Rafael Nadal at The 2024 Netflix Slam in Las Vegas, Nevada - Getty Images

Twenty-two-time Grand Slam singles champion Rafael Nadal faces an incredibly tricky draw at the 2024 Indian Wells Masters.

Nadal missed last year's tournament due to an injury and will be raring to make a mark in what could be his last trip to the event. A three-time champion in the Californian desert, he will begin his campaign against former World No. 3 Milos Raonic on Thursday, March, 7, not before 6 p.m. local time at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

A blockbuster second round against World No. 7 Holger Rune is on the cards should he progress through his first-round encounter. Lorenzo Musetti, Denis Shapovalov and Botic van de Zandschulp are all possible third-round opponents.

Nadal could then come up against American World No. 12 Taylor Fritz. Should he win, he could set up a quarterfinal date with Daniil Medvedev.

Should all things go his way, he could meet the World No. 1 and long-standing rival Novak Djokovic in the last four. The pair have met a whopping 59 times on tour, with Djokovic leading the head-to-head 30-29. They have played thrice in the finals of the Indian Wells, with Djokovic coming out victorious on two occasions.

Nadal could face compatriot Carlos Alcaraz or the 2024 Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner in the summit clash should they all proceed safely through the draw.

