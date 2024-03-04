In Pictures: Rafael Nadal's sister Maribel shares highlights from Netflix Slam, poses with Spanish basketball legend Pau Gasol & swimmer Ona Carbonell

Rafael Nadal's sister, Maribel, recently shared some highlights from her time attending the Netflix Slam. She also posted photos of herself with Spanish basketball icon Pau Gasol and synchronized swimming star Ona Carbonell.

The highly anticipated Netflix Slam took place on Sunday, March 3 at the Michelob ULTRA Arena, located within the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event, hosted by MGM Resorts International, featured Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz going head-to-head against each other.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion made his return to the court after recovering from a muscle tear sustained earlier in the year at the Brisbane International. Alcaraz, on the other hand, was back in action following an ankle injury that forced him to withdraw from the 2024 Rio Open last month.

Carlos Alcaraz defeated Rafael Nadal 3-6, 6-4, 14-12, and the 10,000 spectators present in the arena were happy to witness the Spaniards play.

The 37-year-old's wife Maria, their son, his sister Maribel, and father Sebastian attended the match. Maribel took to social media to share some moments from the match, including videos of the players in action and a photo of herself with former Spanish basketball star Pau Gasol and synchronized swimmer Ona Carbonell.

The event was a star-studded affair, with celebrities like Michael Douglas, Charlize Theron, Lindsey Vonn, and Colin Kaepernick in attendance.

The Netflix Slam featured a strong commentary team including tennis greats Andre Agassi, Andy Roddick, and Jim Courier, along with Mary Joe Fernandez, Patrick McEnroe, Prakash Amritraj, and Kay Adams.

Rafael Nadal on playing the Netflix Slam: "It was great, I enjoyed a lot"

The Netflix Slam, A Live Netflix Sports Event

Following his defeat at the Netflix Slam, Rafael Nadal, at the trophy presentation, gave his thoughts on the match, describing it as "great." He also congratulated Carlos Alcaraz on his win.

"It was great. I was supposed to be here last year; unfortunately, due to some issues, I was not able to be here, I enjoyed a lot. Congratulations to Carlos for a great match," he said.

The former World No. 1 also expressed his satisfaction at being able to compete in the match, especially after being sidelined from the tennis scene for quite some time due to various injuries. He also conveyed his gratitude to the fans who attended the match.

"And on a personal level, yeah great. I was not able to play a lot for the last two years so to play here with Carlos in front of an amazing crowd in Las Vegas means a lot to me. Super happy,' he added.

Both Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz will next compete at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.

