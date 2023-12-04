In Pictures: Rafael Nadal all smiles golfing in Mallorca ahead of 2024 comeback

22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal tried playing golf as he prepares to return to the ATP tour in 2024 after missing the majority of the 2023 season.

On Sunday, Nadal posted a video and a picture on his Instagram story. The video highlighted the calm scenery of the golf course, and the picture featured the Spaniard in full golf attire, holding a golf club, all smiles for the camera.

Rafael Nadal is all smiles golfing in Mallorca ahead of 2024 comeback

Mallorca is also where Rafa Nadal's academy is situated, and over the past few months, Nadal has spent most of his time recuperating there, as evidenced by the pictures he has shared from his practice sessions.

The 37-year-old has not played a professional tennis match since he was knocked out by Mackenzie McDonald in the second round of the 2023 Australian Open back in January. The break was mainly due to injuries, and the Spaniard eventually underwent hip surgery back in June. Since then, he has been racing back to fitness.

Rafael Nadal will kick off his 2024 season at the Brisbane International

After missing the majority of the 2023 season due to injury, on Friday, Rafael Nadal announced on his Instagram page through a video that he will be returning to the tennis court in Brisbane. He stated that he has been working hard to get fit.

The Brisbane International is set to begin on December 31, 2023, and will end on January 7, 2024.

“After one year outside of the tour, I think it is the right moment to be back. I have been working hard and feeling much better the last couple of weeks, so I'm ready to announce that I will be back in Brisbane, the first week of the season” Nadal said

Since the Brisbane International began in 2009, Rafael Nadal's best finish was at the 2017 edition, where he defeated Alexandr Dolgopolov and Mischa Zverev before losing to Canadian tennis star Milos Raonic in the quarterfinals.

Aside from Rafael Nadal, this year's edition of the Brisbane International will host several big names such as Andy Murray, the 2012 and 2013 champion, and Naomi Osaka, a four-time Grand Slam winner. Osaka is also returning to the tennis court for the first time since September 2022.

Aryna Sabalenka, Holger Rune, Grigor Dimitov, Ben Shelton, Victoria Azarenka, Elena Rybakina, and others are also gearing up to contend for the trophy in both the men's and women's categories

