In Pictures: Rafael Nadal turns heads as he poses with wife Maria and mother Ana Maria at Laureus World Sports Awards 2024

Rafael Nadal was in attendance at the 2024 Laureus World Sports Awards in Madrid. The 22-time Grand Slam winner was accompanied by his wife Maria and mother Ana Maria.

Nadal donned a black tuxedo and paired it with a white shirt and a bow tie. The former ATP World No. 1 also went with black when it came to his trousers and shoes. The Spaniard's wife, Maria, wore a sparkling black, sleeveless gown. His mother Ana Maria dazzled in a purple, half-sleeved V-neck gown.

It turned out to be a special night for Nadal and company as his esteemed foundation, Fundacion Rafa Nadal, was honored with the 2024 Laureus Sport for Good Award. The award was a result of the foundation's relentless pursuit to empower vulnerable youth across Spain and India through sport.

Rafael Nadal's accolades over the years at the Laureus World Sports Awards

Nadal's first Laureus World Sports award came in 2006 as he won the Breakthrough of the Year award for his stellar achievements during the 2005 tennis season. The Spaniard was a teenager in 2005, but despite his tender age, he won 11 singles titles, which included the French Open and four Masters 1000 titles.

The 22-time Grand Slam winner won the Sportsman of the Year award twice; in 2011 and 2021. The 2011 award was a result of Nadal's incredible 2010 season, which saw him win the French Open, the Wimbledon Championships, and the US Open. The Spaniard's 2020 campaign, which yielded his 2021 Sportsman of the Year award, saw him win the French Open for the 13th time.

Last but not least, Nadal won the Comeback of the Year award in 2014 after a resounding return to tennis in 2013. The Spaniard's 2012 season was cut short by injury, and he made his comeback in February the following year after a 222-day absence from the ATP Tour. Nadal's 2013 campaign saw him win the French Open, the US Open, and five Masters titles.

Nadal's next outing is set to be at the 2024 Mutua Madrid Open. The Spaniard, who has won the prestigious ATP Masters 1000 event on five occasions, will face 16-year-old Darwin Blanch in the first round on Wednesday, April 24.

The former ATP World No. 1 has also announced that he will represent Team Europe at this year's Laver Cup in Berlin.

