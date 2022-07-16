In pictures: Rafael Nadal vacations in Ibiza with his friends ahead of the US Open series

Rafael Nadal had to pull out of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships with an unfortunate abdomen injury, thus putting an end to his dreams of completing the elusive Calendar Slam. Thankfully, the 22-time Grand Slam champion has gotten over the ordeal already and is busy vacationing back home in Spain.

In recently surfaced photos, the Mallorcan was spotted enjoying himself on the island of Ibiza alongside his friends, including getting a piggyback ride from one of them while descending from a boat so as not to get his trainers wet.

The Spaniard has been going around the island for the last week or so, participating in fun activities such as catching up with Colombian singer-songwriter Maluma when he dropped in to perform at a concert there.

Fans were even treated to the sight of the 36-year-old pulling out a few dance moves during the concert, leaving them ecstatic that the former World No. 1 was in the best state of mind ahead of the closing stages of the season.

The World No. 3 heads into the US Open at the end of August, where he will arrive with an unbeaten 19-0 record in Grand Slams this year. A four-time winner at Flushing Meadows, the southpaw will be hoping to take advantage of a slightly depleted field that might be missing both Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev.

Rafael Nadal scheduled to play at the National Bank Open in the lead-up to the US Open

Following the withdrawal from Wimbledon, Rafael Nadal admitted during a press conference that he would be out of action for 3-4 weeks, making him unlikely to participate in any tournament in July.

However, the 22-time Grand Slam champion is part of the recently-announced line-up at the National Bank Open in Toronto, which will take place from August 7-14. The Mallorcan is a five-time winner at the tournament, having won the 2005, 2008, 2013, 2018 and 2019 editions.

10 Sinner Hosted this year in Montreal, the National Bank Open will run from August 7-14, 2022 & features a 56-man singles draw. Below is the list of entrants.MAIN DRAW ENTRANTS1 Medvedev2 Zverev4 Tsitsipas5 Ruud6 Alcaraz7 Djokovic8 Rublev9 Felix10 Sinner Hosted this year in Montreal, the National Bank Open will run from August 7-14, 2022 & features a 56-man singles draw. Below is the list of entrants.MAIN DRAW ENTRANTS1 Medvedev 2 Zverev 3 #Nadal 4 Tsitsipas 5 Ruud 6 Alcaraz 7 Djokovic 8 Rublev 9 Felix 10 Sinner https://t.co/czaptY4r4H

While the 36-year-old defeated Andre Agassi in the final to win his first title, he defeated Nicolas Kiefer and Milos Raonic in the finals to win his second and third trophies respectively. The last two times, the World No. 3 had to outclass Stefanos Tsitsipas and Daniil Medvedev in the respective summit clashes.

The former World No. 1 had to sit out a trip to Canada last year due to a foot injury, but this time around, he will be looking to equal Ivan Lendl's record of six trophies at the ATP1000 event.

